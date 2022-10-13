News

"Queen - The Miracle" erscheint als "Limited Super Deluxe Collector's Edition" mit CD, LP & Blu-ray Disc

Queen veröffentlichen ihr Album "The Miracle" aus dem Jahr 1989 in einer neuen "Limited Super Deluxe Collector's Edition" mit 5 CDs, LP, Blu-ray Disc und DVD. Das Set enthält bislang unveröffentlichte Aufnahmen sowie weiteres Fan-Material und kommt am 18.11.2022 in den Handel.

Neben der "Limited Super Deluxe Collector's Edition" erscheint "The Miracle" auch in einer neuen Deluxe Edition als Doppel-CD inklusive der "Miracle Sessions"-CD mit dem neuen Song "Face It Alone", der auch als 7 Inch Vinyl-Single einzeln erscheint.

Queen The Miracle Collector’s Edition

VINYL LP: The Miracle

Long Lost Original LP Cut

The Miracle as never heard before. Sourced from a master tape from March 1989, the Long Lost Cut reinstates ‘Too Much Love Will Kill You’ as it was originally intended, in the exact position on Side One allotted in 1989, nestled between ‘I Want It All’ and ‘The Invisible Man’. The updated LP sleeve presents the album with a gatefold cover for the first time in its history.

Anzeige

CD 1: THE MIRACLE

The album as originally released on CD, remastered by Bob Ludwig in 2011 from the original first-generation master mixes.

CD 2: THE MIRACLE SESSIONS

A fascinating window into the band’s creative process featuring much sought-after original takes, demos and early versions, including the new single ‘Face It Alone’, among six previously unheard tracks, two of which feature vocals by Brian May.

Presented here for the first time ever: When Love Breaks Up, You Know You Belong To Me, I Guess We’re Falling Out, Dog With a Bone, Water, and Face It Alone.

Just as revealing – and sure to be prized by the Queen hardcore – are the spoken exchanges between the four members at the Townhouse, Olympic and Mountain Studios, giving listeners a unique snapshot of their friendship and working dynamic.

Anzeige

CD 3: ALTERNATIVE MIRACLE

Recreates the proposed follow-up to the album, Alternative Miracle. Originally considered at the time, this compilation of extra tracks from The Miracle, B-sides, extended versions and single versions was cancelled due to a heavy release schedule.

CD 4: MIRACU-MENTALS

Instrumentals and backing tracks of the ten songs that make up The Miracle.

Anzeige

CD 5, THE MIRACLE RADIO INTERVIEWS

The band discuss, in their own words, the creative process behind the album. The first interview, Queen for an Hour, was broadcast on BBC Radio 1 on 29 May 1989. Host Mike Read speaks with the band for what would be their final group interview. In this interview, Freddie suggests for the first time that his touring days are over.

The second interview presents Roger Taylor and Brian May talking with host Bob Coburn and taking live telephone calls on the popular US radio programme Rockline.

BLU-RAY / DVD: The Miracle Videos

The Miracle Videos includes the five promotional music videos and bonus content on both Blu-ray and DVD formats.

‘I Want It All’

‘Breakthru’

‘The Invisible Man’

‘Scandal’

‘The Miracle’

Plus:

The Miracle Interviews:

Interviews with Roger, Brian and John on the set of the ‘Breakthru’ film shoot in June 1989, by Gavin Taylor.

John Deacon has given no further interviews since that day.

The Making of the Miracle Videos:

This feature contains behind the scenes footage of ‘I Want It All’, ‘Scandal’, ‘The Miracle’ and ‘Breakthru’ videos.

The Making of the Miracle Album Cover:

Queen’s graphic designer Richard Gray talks about and demonstrates how he made the ground-breaking The Miracle album cover.

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.