"Nightwish - Human. :||: Nature." erscheint als Limited Tour Edition Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set

Nightwish veröffentlichen ihr aktuelles Album "Human. :||: Nature." am 18.11.2022 in einer neuen "Limited Tour Edition" als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set.

Die Sonderedition enthält neben dem Doppel-Album auf CD noch die virtuelle Live-Show "From The Islanders Arms" aus dem Jahr 2021 auf Blu-ray Disc. Dieses Live-Event, bei dem die Band ihre neuen Songs in einer virtuellen 3D-Welt vorführte, wird auf der Blu-ray Disc mit PCM Stereo-Ton präsentiert.

Tracks:

CD 1

01. Music

02. Noise

03. Shoemaker

04. Harvest

05. Pan

06. How's The Heart?

07. Procession

08. Tribal

09. Endlessness

CD 2

01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista

02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue

03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green

04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors

05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae

06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow

07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")

08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra

Blu-ray

Virtual Live Show From The Islanders Arms 2021

01. Intro

02. Noise

03. Planet Hell

04. Alpenglow

05. Élan

06. Storytime

07. How's the Heart?

08. Harvest

09. Dark Chest of Wonders

10. I Want My Tears Back

11. Ever Dream

12. Nemo

13. Sleeping Sun

14. Pan

15. Last Ride of the Day

16. Ghost Love Score

17. The Greatest Show on Earth

18. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World: VIII. Ad Astra

