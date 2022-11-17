"Nightwish - Human. :||: Nature." erscheint als Limited Tour Edition Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set
Nightwish veröffentlichen ihr aktuelles Album "Human. :||: Nature." am 18.11.2022 in einer neuen "Limited Tour Edition" als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set.
Die Sonderedition enthält neben dem Doppel-Album auf CD noch die virtuelle Live-Show "From The Islanders Arms" aus dem Jahr 2021 auf Blu-ray Disc. Dieses Live-Event, bei dem die Band ihre neuen Songs in einer virtuellen 3D-Welt vorführte, wird auf der Blu-ray Disc mit PCM Stereo-Ton präsentiert.
Tracks:
CD 1
01. Music
02. Noise
03. Shoemaker
04. Harvest
05. Pan
06. How's The Heart?
07. Procession
08. Tribal
09. Endlessness
CD 2
01. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Vista
02. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Blue
03. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - The Green
04. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Moors
05. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Aurorae
06. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Quiet As The Snow
07. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Anthropocene (incl. "Hurrian Hymn To Nikkal")
08. All The Works Of Nature Which Adorn The World - Ad Astra
Blu-ray
Virtual Live Show From The Islanders Arms 2021
01. Intro
02. Noise
03. Planet Hell
04. Alpenglow
05. Élan
06. Storytime
07. How's the Heart?
08. Harvest
09. Dark Chest of Wonders
10. I Want My Tears Back
11. Ever Dream
12. Nemo
13. Sleeping Sun
14. Pan
15. Last Ride of the Day
16. Ghost Love Score
17. The Greatest Show on Earth
18. All the Works of Nature Which Adorn the World: VIII. Ad Astra
