Neuer "Operation Fortune"-Trailer für Guy Ritchie-Thriller mit Jason Statham online

14.01.2022 (Karsten Serck)

Leonine hat einen neuen deutschen Trailer für "Operation Fortune" veröffentlicht:

Nach "Cash Truck" übernimmt im neuen Guy Ritchie Agenten-Thriller über den "Superspion" Orson Fortune erneut Jason Statham die Hauptrolle und darüber hinaus sind in dem Film u.a. Hugh Grant und Josh Hartnet mit dabei.

Der Kino-Start von "Operation Fortune" ist derzeit für den 24.02.2022 geplant.

