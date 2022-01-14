News
Neuer "Operation Fortune"-Trailer für Guy Ritchie-Thriller mit Jason Statham online
14.01.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Leonine hat einen neuen deutschen Trailer für "Operation Fortune" veröffentlicht:
Nach "Cash Truck" übernimmt im neuen Guy Ritchie Agenten-Thriller über den "Superspion" Orson Fortune erneut Jason Statham die Hauptrolle und darüber hinaus sind in dem Film u.a. Hugh Grant und Josh Hartnet mit dabei.
Der Kino-Start von "Operation Fortune" ist derzeit für den 24.02.2022 geplant.
