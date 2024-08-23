"Green Day: American Idiot" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP-Set
"Green Day: American Idiot" wird am 25.10.2024 als "20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" veröffentlicht. Die zwei Blu-ray Disc/CD und Blu-ray Disc/LP-Sets mit Begleit-Buch enthalten neben dem Original-Album noch zahlreiche Bonus-Tracks, Demos und Live-Aufnahmen sowie auf Blu-ray Disc die beiden Dokumentationen "Heart Like A Hand Grenade" und "20 Years of American Idiot". Außerdem wird das Album auch noch als Doppel-LP in "Red & Black Vinyl"-Optik veröffentlicht.
Tracklisting
CD 1: American Idiot
1 American Idiot
2 Jesus of Suburbia
I. Jesus of Suburbia
II. City of the Damned
III. I Don't Care
IV. Dearly Beloved
V. Tales of Another Broken Home
3 Holiday
4 Boulevard of Broken Dreams
5 Are We the Waiting
6 St. Jimmy
7 Give Me Novacaine
8 She's A Rebel
9 Extraordinary Girl
10 Letterbomb
11 Wake Me Up When September Ends
12 Homecoming
I. The Death of St. Jimmy
II. East 12th St.
III. Nobody Likes You
IV. Rock and Roll Girlfriend
V. We're Coming Home Again
13 Whatsername
CD 2: B-Sides Bonus Tracks
1 American Idiot (Live)
2 Jesus of Suburbia (Live)
I. Jesus of Suburbia
II. City of the Damned
III. I Don't Care
IV. Dearly Beloved
V. Tales of Another Broken Home
3 Holiday Live)
4 Are We the Waiting (Live)
5 St. Jimmy (Live)
6 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)
7 Favorite Son
8 Shoplifter
9 Governator
10 Too Much Too Soon
11 Are We the Waiting (Live)
12 St. Jimmy (Live)
13 Give Me Novacaine (Live)
14 Homecoming (Live)
CD 3: Demos
1 American Idiot
2 American Idiot (Alt. Version)
3 Jesus Of Suburbia
4 Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams
5 Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera
6 Novacaine
7 She's A Rebel
8 Radio Bagdad
9 Cluster Bomb
10 Wake Me Up When September Ends
11 Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)
12 Everyone's Breaking Down
13 Just Another Year
14 Lowlife
15 What's Her Name
CD 4: Live Irving Plaza, NYC, Sept 21 2004
1 American Idiot (Live)
2 Jesus of Suburbia (Live)
3 Holiday (Live)
4 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)
5 Are We the Waiting (Live)
6 St. Jimmy (Live)
7 Give Me Novacaine (Live)
8 She's A Rebel (Live)
9 Extraordinary Girl (Live)
10 Letterbomb (Live)
11 Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)
12 Homecoming (Live)
13 Whatsername (Live)
14 Minority (Live)
15 We Are The Champions (Live)
Bluray 1
1 Heart Like A Hand Grenade
Bluray 2
1 American Idiot 20th Anniv. Documentary
2 BBC Live
St. Jimmy (Live)
Give Me Novacaine (Live)
She's A Rebel (Live)
Welcome To Paradise (Live)
Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)
Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)
American Idiot (Live in Studio)
Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in studio)
