"Green Day: American Idiot" erscheint als Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP-Set

"Green Day: American Idiot" wird am 25.10.2024 als "20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition" veröffentlicht. Die zwei Blu-ray Disc/CD und Blu-ray Disc/LP-Sets mit Begleit-Buch enthalten neben dem Original-Album noch zahlreiche Bonus-Tracks, Demos und Live-Aufnahmen sowie auf Blu-ray Disc die beiden Dokumentationen "Heart Like A Hand Grenade" und "20 Years of American Idiot". Außerdem wird das Album auch noch als Doppel-LP in "Red & Black Vinyl"-Optik veröffentlicht.

Tracklisting

CD 1: American Idiot

1 American Idiot

2 Jesus of Suburbia

I. Jesus of Suburbia

II. City of the Damned

III. I Don't Care

IV. Dearly Beloved

V. Tales of Another Broken Home

3 Holiday

4 Boulevard of Broken Dreams

5 Are We the Waiting

6 St. Jimmy

7 Give Me Novacaine

8 She's A Rebel

9 Extraordinary Girl

10 Letterbomb

11 Wake Me Up When September Ends

12 Homecoming

I. The Death of St. Jimmy

II. East 12th St.

III. Nobody Likes You

IV. Rock and Roll Girlfriend

V. We're Coming Home Again

13 Whatsername

CD 2: B-Sides Bonus Tracks

1 American Idiot (Live)

2 Jesus of Suburbia (Live)

I. Jesus of Suburbia

II. City of the Damned

III. I Don't Care

IV. Dearly Beloved

V. Tales of Another Broken Home

3 Holiday Live)

4 Are We the Waiting (Live)

5 St. Jimmy (Live)

6 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)

7 Favorite Son

8 Shoplifter

9 Governator

10 Too Much Too Soon

11 Are We the Waiting (Live)

12 St. Jimmy (Live)

13 Give Me Novacaine (Live)

14 Homecoming (Live)

CD 3: Demos

1 American Idiot

2 American Idiot (Alt. Version)

3 Jesus Of Suburbia

4 Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams

5 Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera

6 Novacaine

7 She's A Rebel

8 Radio Bagdad

9 Cluster Bomb

10 Wake Me Up When September Ends

11 Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)

12 Everyone's Breaking Down

13 Just Another Year

14 Lowlife

15 What's Her Name

CD 4: Live Irving Plaza, NYC, Sept 21 2004

1 American Idiot (Live)

2 Jesus of Suburbia (Live)

3 Holiday (Live)

4 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)

5 Are We the Waiting (Live)

6 St. Jimmy (Live)

7 Give Me Novacaine (Live)

8 She's A Rebel (Live)

9 Extraordinary Girl (Live)

10 Letterbomb (Live)

11 Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

12 Homecoming (Live)

13 Whatsername (Live)

14 Minority (Live)

15 We Are The Champions (Live)

Bluray 1

1 Heart Like A Hand Grenade

Bluray 2

1 American Idiot 20th Anniv. Documentary

2 BBC Live

St. Jimmy (Live)

Give Me Novacaine (Live)

She's A Rebel (Live)

Welcome To Paradise (Live)

Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)

American Idiot (Live in Studio)

Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in studio)

