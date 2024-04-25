News

"Ghost in the Shell Collector's Edition" als Sonderauflage auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray

Der Manga-Klassiker "Ghost in the Shell" wurde neben der Variante für den allgemeinen Handel auch noch in einer Sonderedition mit exklusivem Cover-Design veröffentlicht. Diese ist jetzt auch im Plaion Shop erhältlich.

Das Set enthält neben der Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc mit zwei verschiedenen Synchronfassungen umfangreiches Bonus-Material sowie den Soundtrack auf CD. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.

bereits erhältlich:

