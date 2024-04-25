News
"Ghost in the Shell Collector's Edition" als Sonderauflage auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray
25.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Der Manga-Klassiker "Ghost in the Shell" wurde neben der Variante für den allgemeinen Handel auch noch in einer Sonderedition mit exklusivem Cover-Design veröffentlicht. Diese ist jetzt auch im Plaion Shop erhältlich.
Das Set enthält neben der Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc mit zwei verschiedenen Synchronfassungen umfangreiches Bonus-Material sowie den Soundtrack auf CD. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray unterstützt neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision.
bereits erhältlich:
- Ghost in the Shell - Collector's Edition Box A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Ghost in the Shell - Collector's Edition Box A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Ghost in the Shell 2 - Innocence [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Ghost in the Shell 2 - Innocence [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Ghost in the Shell 2 - Innocence [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei MediaMarkt.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.