News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
23.03.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Kraven the Hunter - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kraven the Hunter [Blu-ray]
- The Penguin - Season 1 Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Heretic - Mediaboook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Heretic - Mediaboook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Heretic [Blu-ray]
- The Dark and the Wicked [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Dark and the Wicked [Blu-ray]
- Scanners Ultimate Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Expendables 1-4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Expendables 1-4 [Blu-ray]
- Galaxy Quest [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Leichen pflastern seinen Weg [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Steiner - Das eiserne Kreuz 1 & 2 Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Tommy Boy - Durch dick und dünn [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Panda Plan [Blu-ray]
- Des Teufels Bad [Blu-ray]
- Des Teufels Bad - Mediabook [Blu-ray/CD]
- Von allen Geistern besessen! [Blu-ray]
- Exorzist 2: Der Ketzer - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Die Indianer von Cleveland - Major League Trilogie [Blu-ray]
- Ace Ventura Collection - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Drei Amigos [Blu-ray]
- Drei Amigos - Limited Edition [Blu-ray/CD]
- He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Vol. 2 [Blu-ray]
- Drive My Car [Blu-ray]
Musik:
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Lethal Weapon - Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nosferatu - Der Untote [Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Wolf Man [Blu-ray]
- Dune: Prophecy - Staffel 1 Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Sektion 31 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Sektion 31 [Blu-ray]
- Companion - Die Perfekte Begleitung - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Companion - Die Perfekte Begleitung [Blu-ray]
- The Monkey - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Monkey [Blu-ray]
- Mr. No Pain - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mr. No Pain [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mr. No Pain [Blu-ray]
- Mickey 17 - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mickey 17 - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Flight Risk [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Flight Risk [Blu-ray]
- Anora - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anora [Blu-ray]
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (Blu-ray)
- Godzilla Minus One - Deluxe Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
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