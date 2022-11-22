News

Die Disney+ Highlights im Dezember mit "Guardians of the Galaxy" Holiday Special und mehr

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Weihnachts-Specials

+ Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

+ LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

+ High School Musical: Das Musical: Holiday Special

+ Die Muppets Weihnachtsgeschichte

+ Pettersson und Findus - Das schönste Weihnachten überhaupt

+ Ice Age: Eine coole Bescherung

+ Stirb langsam-Reihe

+ Kevin - Allein zu Haus-Reihe

+ The Hip Hop Nutcracker

Highlights

„Gregs Tagebuch 2: Gibt’s Probleme?“ Ab 2.12. (Disney)

„Our Only Chance“ Ab 2.12. (Star)

„Nachts im Museum: Kahmunrah kehrt zurück“ Ab 9.12. (Star)

„Darby and the Dead“ Ab 9.12. (Star)

„Das Vermächtnis von Montezuma“ Ab 14.12. (Disney)

„Mord im Auftrag Gottes“ Ab 14.12. (Star)

„If These Walls Could Sing“ Ab 16.12. (Disney)

„Barbarian“ Altersfreigabe 18+ Ab 28.12. (Star)

Weitere Neuheiten

2. Dezember

+ The Housewife & the Shah Shocker (Star)

7. Dezember

+ The Come Up – Staffel 1 (Star)

9. Dezember

+ Idina Menzel: Which Way to the Stage? (Disney)

14. Dezember

+ Between the World and Us – Staffel 1 (Star)

+ Das Netz – Power Play – Staffel 1 (Star)

16. Dezember

+ Le Pupille (Disney)

21. Dezember

+ This Fool – Staffel 1 (Star)

28. Dezember

+ Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl (OT) (Disney)

+ Tell me Lies – Staffel 1 (Star)

Neue Katalog-Titel

9. Dezember

+ Bridget Jones’ Baby (Star)

14. Dezember

+ Afrikas wilde Wunderwelt (National Geographic)

+ Boston Legal – Staffel 1-5 (Star)

16. Dezember

+ Doktorspiele (Star)

+ Plan B (Star)

21. Dezember

+ Die Top Ten der 80er – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 21 (National Geographic)

30. Dezember

+ The Cave (National Geographic)

