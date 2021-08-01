News
Amazon-Angebote am Sonntag
01.08.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de präsentiert heute u.a. die folgenden Angebote und Aktionen:
- A Quiet Place 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 30,99 EUR
- Xiaomi Smart TV P1 50 Zoll Fernseher 499,00 EUR
- Hisense 65AE7000F 164 cm (65 Zoll) Fernseher 579,00 EUR
- Hisense 55AE7000F 139 cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher 429,00 EUR
- Hisense 50AE7000F 126cm (50 Zoll) Fernseher 369,00 EUR
- Hisense 43AE7000F 108cm (43 Zoll) Fernseher 299,00 EUR
- Bosch Akkuschrauber EasyDrill 1200 - Amazon Edition 75,00 EUR
- Bosch Akkuschrauber IXO Set mit Ladestation - Amazon Edition 43,50 EUR
- Bosch Laser Entfernungsmesser Zamo Set - Amazon Edition 63,99 EUR
- Joby JB01571-BWW Starter-Kit 17,99 EUR
- JOBY JB01503-BWW GorillaPod 1K Kit 28,99 EUR
- JOBY JB01507-BWW GorillaPod 3K Kit 47,99 EUR
- JOBY JB01494-BWW GripTight ONE + GP Magnetic Impulse Handy-Halter + GorillaPod Flexi-Stativ 27,99 EUR
- Joby GorillaPod 1K 18,99 EUR
- Lenovo Yoga 6 Laptop 33,8 cm (13,3 Zoll) 799,00 EUR
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook 29,5 cm (11,6 Zoll) 279,00 EUR
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3i Laptop 39,6 cm (15,6 Zoll) 799,00 EUR
- Lenovo Tab M10 HD Plus 25,5 cm (10,1 Zoll) 124,00 EUR
- Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Laptop 35,6 cm (14 Zoll) 619,00 EUR
- Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Full HD Plus mit Amazon Alexa 26,18 cm (10,3 Zoll) 189,00 EUR
- McAfee Total Protection 2021 | 5 Geräte | 1 Jahr 15,99 EUR
- Reishunger Digitaler Reiskocher & Dampfgarer 119,99 EUR
- PUMA Sneakersocken 18 Paar Pack 24,99 EUR
- PUMA Quartersocken 18 Paar Pack Statement Edition 24,99 EUR
- PUMA Sportsocken Crew 18 Paar Pack Statement Edition 24,99 EUR
- PUMA Herren Boxershort Limited Statement Edition 6er Pack 27,99 EUR
- PUMA Herren Badehose Badeshorts Summer Deluxe Swim Shorts 34,99 EUR
nur noch heute:
- 3 für 2: TV-Serien im Sparpaket mit "Akte X - Season 11" und mehr (bis 01.08.2021)
(Die gesamte Aktions-Auswahl finden Sie über den Hinweis "Einsparungen: 3 für 2: TV-Serien im Sparpaket" auf der Produktseite)
Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights
- ES Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 19,60 EUR
- Aquaman Steelbook Illustrated Artwork (Blu-ray) 13,90 EUR
- Stephen Kings Doctor Sleeps Erwachen Steelbook [Blu-ray] 11,40 EUR
- Stephen Kings Needful Things [Mediabook] [Blu-ray] 21,60 EUR
- Shape Of Water - Steelbook [Blu-ray] 8,00 EUR
- The Witch Next Door [Mediabook] [Blu-ray] 16,50 EUR
- Stephen Kings Rhea M - Es begann ohne Warnung [Mediabook] [Blu-ray] 15,60 EUR
- Game of Thrones: Die komplette 8. Staffel [Blu-ray] 28,00 EUR
- Westworld Staffel 1: Das Labyrinth Ultimate Collector's Edition [Blu-ray] 27,80 EUR
- Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Collector's Edition [3D Blu-ray] 52,20 EUR
- Pokémon Meisterdetektiv Pikachu Steelbook [Blu-ray/Blu-ray 3D] 14,60 EUR
- Klassiker auf Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray mit "Spartacus" und mehr
(Die gesamte "Klassiker"-Auswahl finden Sie im Amazon DVD & Blu-ray-Bereich unter "Sonderangebote" ganz oben)
- Fast & Furious 9 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 37,99 EUR
- John Carpenter's The Thing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 24,79 EUR
- Monster Hunter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 25,99 EUR
- Godzilla vs Kong [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 33,99 EUR
- Godzilla vs Kong [Blu-ray] für 18,49 EUR
- Conjuring 3: Im Bann des Teufels [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 34,99 EUR
- Columbia Classics Vol. 2 - Limited Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 119,99 EUR
- A Quiet Place 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 30,99 EUR
- Wonder Woman 1984 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 29,99 EUR
- Wonder Woman 1984 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 36,99 EUR
- Indiana Jones – 4-Movie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] für 79,99 EUR
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays unter 20 EUR
- Blu-ray Discs für je 5-6 EUR
