News
Amazon "Last Minute" 4K Ultra HD & Blu-ray Disc-Angebote nur noch bis Sonntag
17.12.2025 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon bietet noch bis zum Ende der Woche zahlreiche Bestseller & Neuheiten der letzten Monate auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc als "Last Minute-Angebote" zu reduzierten Preisen an. Über die zwei folgenden Links erhalten Sie einen Überblick über alle Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs der beiden Aktionen:
- 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Last Minute-Angebote (bis 21.12.)
- Blu-ray Discs Last Minute-Angebote (bis 21.12.)
- Last Minute-Angebote bei Amazon.de (bis 21.12.)
- Plaion Last Minute-Angebote bei Amazon.de (bis 21.12.)
Ausgewählte Highlights der Aktion:
- Thunderbolts* Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 28,97 EUR
- Konklave [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,97 EUR
- The Amateur - Der Amateur (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 22,97 EUR
- Flight Risk (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 21,54 EUR
- Alien - Romulus (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 20,97 EUR
- Prey (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 21,47 EUR
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 21,47 EUR
- Aliens - Die Rückkehr [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 26,97 EUR
- The Abyss (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 24,97 EUR
- True Lies [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 22,47 EUR
- Avatar Collector's Edition (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 34,97 EUR
- The Sixth Sense (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] 17,47 EUR
- The Expendables 1-4 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 37,97 EUR
- Leon - Der Profi Steelbook (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray) 24,47 EUR
Als Amazon-Partner erhalten wir Provisionen für qualifizierte Verkäufe.
Anzeige
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.