4K Ultra HD Blu-rays & Blu-ray Discs mit Gratis-Versand im Plaion Shop
13.02.2024 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Plaion Pictures präsentiert zum Valentistag eine Shopping-Aktion und bietet für alle Bestellungen von Ultra HD Blu-rays, Blu-ray Discs und DVDs aus dem Sortiment von Plaion, Studio Canal und Sony bis morgen Abend den Gratis-Versand an.
Die Versandkosten werden automatisch bei jeder Bestellung abgezogen. Auch FSK 18-Titel sind bei der Aktion mit dabei.
- Versandkostenfrei im Plaion Pictures Shop (bis 14.02. 23:55 Uhr)
