"Van Morrison: Moondance" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc & Vinyl LP

Warner Music veröffentlicht "Van Morrison: Moondance" am 03.12.2023 als "Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc und LP. Das Album aus dem Jahr 1970 wurde von Steven Wilson neu abgemischt und wird auf der Blu-ray Disc in Dolby Atmos sowie Hi Res Stereo (96 kHz / 24 Bit) präsentiert. Zusätzlich gibt es auch noch einen neuen Instrumental-Mix und die remasterten 5.1 & Stereo-Abmischungen aus dem Jahr 2013 sind ebenso dabei. Die Vinyl-Edition erscheint auf drei Schallplatten, die neben dem Steven Wilson Stereo-Mix noch zusätzliche Outtakes und Remixe enthalten.

Bereits am 03.11.2023 erscheint außerdem das neue Van Morrison-Album "Accentuate The Positive" auf CD und LP sowie als limtierte "Blue Vinyl"-Edition.

Tracklisting "Moondance" Deluxe Edition



(Blu-ray Disc)

2022 Atmos Mix

2013 96/24 5.1 Mix

2022 96/24 Steven Wilson Remix

2013 192/24 Remastered Stereo

2022 96/24 Steven Wilson Instrumental Mix

1. And It Stoned Me

2. Moondance

3. Crazy Love

4. Caravan

5. Into The Mystic

6. Come Running

7. These Dreams Of You

8. Brand New Day

9. Everyone

10. Glad Tidings

(LP)

LP 1 The Original Album Remixed by Steven Wilson (2022)

Side A

1. And It Stoned Me

2. Moondance

3. Crazy Love

4. Caravan

5. Into The Mystic

Side B

1. Come Running

2. These Dreams Of You

3. Brand New Day

4. Everyone

5. Glad Tidings

LP 2 Outtakes and Remixes

Side C

1. Into The Mystic (Take 11)

2. Caravan (Take 4)

3. Glad Tidings (Remix 2)

4. These Dreams Of You (Remix)

Side D

1. Come Running (Take 2)

2. Brand New Day (Take 3)

3. Glad Tidings (Alt. Version)

4. Crazy Love (Alternate Mix)

LP 3 Outtakes and Remixes

Side E

1. Caravan (Redo: Take 3)

2. These Dreams Of You (Alt. Version)

3. Moondance (Take 22)

4. Glad Tidings (Take 9)

Side F

1. I Shall Sing (Take 7)

2. Nobody Knows You When You’re Down And Out (Outtake)

3. I’ve Been Working (Early Version, Take 5)

