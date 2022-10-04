News

"Three Thousand Years of Longing" mit deutschem Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Leonine veröffentlicht "Three Thousand Years of Longing" am 09.12.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray.

Der Fantasy-Film von "Mad Max"-Regisseur George Miller mit Idris Elba und Tilda Swinton wird mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Bonus-Material ist bislang nicht geplant.

