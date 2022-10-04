News
"Three Thousand Years of Longing" mit deutschem Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc
04.10.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Leonine veröffentlicht "Three Thousand Years of Longing" am 09.12.2022 auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Der Fantasy-Film von "Mad Max"-Regisseur George Miller mit Idris Elba und Tilda Swinton wird mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton ausgestattet sein. Bonus-Material ist bislang nicht geplant.
- Three Thousand Years of Longing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Three Thousand Years of Longing [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Three Thousand Years of Longing [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.