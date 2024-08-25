News

"The Best of Roxy Music" auf SACD veröffentlicht

Universal Music hat "The Best of Roxy Music" auf SACD veröffentlicht. Die Neuauflage der Hybrid-SACD mit den größten Hits der Band von Bryan Ferry ist seit dem 16.08.2024 im Handel erhältlich. Darüber hinaus gibt es auch noch eine "Ultimate Collection" SACD, die neben Titeln von Roxy Music auch Songs aus den Solo-Alben von Bryan Ferry enthält.

Tracklisting

1 Avalon

2 More Than This

3 Jealous Guy

4 Over You

5 Same Old Scene

6 Oh Yeah

7 Angel Eyes

8 Dance Away

9 Both Ends Burning

10 Love Is The Drug

11 Out Of The Blue

12 All I Want Is You

13 Mother Of Pearl

14 Street Life

15 Do The Strand

16 Pyjamarama

17 Virginia Plain

18 Re-Make/Re-Model

