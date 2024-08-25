"The Best of Roxy Music" auf SACD veröffentlicht
Universal Music hat "The Best of Roxy Music" auf SACD veröffentlicht. Die Neuauflage der Hybrid-SACD mit den größten Hits der Band von Bryan Ferry ist seit dem 16.08.2024 im Handel erhältlich. Darüber hinaus gibt es auch noch eine "Ultimate Collection" SACD, die neben Titeln von Roxy Music auch Songs aus den Solo-Alben von Bryan Ferry enthält.
Tracklisting
1 Avalon
2 More Than This
3 Jealous Guy
4 Over You
5 Same Old Scene
6 Oh Yeah
7 Angel Eyes
8 Dance Away
9 Both Ends Burning
10 Love Is The Drug
11 Out Of The Blue
12 All I Want Is You
13 Mother Of Pearl
14 Street Life
15 Do The Strand
16 Pyjamarama
17 Virginia Plain
18 Re-Make/Re-Model
