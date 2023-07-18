News

"Steve Hackett: Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD & LP

Steve Hackett veröffentlicht "Foxtrot At Fifty + Hackett Highlights: Live In Brighton" am 15.09.2023 auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD und LP. Neben einem Blu-ray Disc/CD und DVD/CD-Set erscheint auch eine Vinyl-Edition mit 4 LPs.

Das 2022 in Brighton aufgezeichente Live-Event mit den Songs des Genesis-Albums "Foxtrot" sowie weiteren Songs des ehemaligen Genesis-Gitarristen wird auf Blu-ray Disc mit DTS HD 5.1-Ton und auf DVD in Dolby Digital 5.1 sowie jeweils zusätzlich PCM Stereo präsentiert.

Tracklisting

1. Intro / Ace Of Wands

2. The Devil's Cathedral

3. Spectral Mornings

4. Every Day

5. A Tower Struck Down

6. Basic Instincts

7. Camino Royale

8. Shadow of the Hierophant

9. Watcher of the Skies

10. Time Table

11. Get 'Em Out by Friday

12. Can Utility and the Coastliners

13. Horizons

14. Supper's Ready

15. Firth of Fifth

16. Los Endos

bereits erhältlich:

Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.