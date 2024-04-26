News
Sony, Plaion Pictures & StudioCanal 4K & Blu-ray-Neuheiten im Juli
26.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Plaion Pictures hat die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten für den Juli vorgestellt, die neben den eigenen Titeln auch mit vertriebene Filme von Sony und StudioCanal umfassen:
04.07.2024
- The Equalizer 3 - The Final Chapter [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Book of Clarence [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Kein Koks für Sherlock Holmes - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
11.07.2024
18.07.2024
- Back to Black - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Back to Black [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Back to Black [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Nikita - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Das Wiegenlied vom Todschlag - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
25.07.2024
- Arctic Convoy - Todesfalle Eismeer [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Arctic Convoy - Todesfalle Eismeer [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Winnie the Pooh - Blood and Honey 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Winnie the Pooh - Blood and Honey 2 [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Doc Savage - Der Mann aus Bronze - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Der tollkühne Jockey [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Die Unschuld [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Duell der Besten [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Restore Point [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Shadow of Violence [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Stadt im Dunkeln [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
Neuheiten im Juni:
06.06.2024
13.06.2024
- Purple Rain - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Das unsichtbare Auge - Mediabook [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
27.06.2024
- Diabolik ist nicht zu fassen [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Diabolik ist nicht zu fassen inkl. Comic [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- The Darkest Truth - Im Schatten der Wahrheit [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Der Admiral 2 - Die Schlacht des Drachen [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Blutroter Sommer - Im Bann des Killers [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
10.10.2024
- Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire - Steelbook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire - Steelbook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Ghostbusters - Frozen Empire [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
Alle Neuheiten sind bereits im Vorbesteller-Bereich des Plaion Shops vorbestellbar und dürften mit Ausnahme der exklusiv im Direktvertrieb verkauften Titel zeitnah auch bei weiteren Händlern auftauchen.
