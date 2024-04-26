News

Sony, Plaion Pictures & StudioCanal 4K & Blu-ray-Neuheiten im Juli

26.04.2024 (Karsten Serck)

Plaion Pictures hat die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten für den Juli vorgestellt, die neben den eigenen Titeln auch mit vertriebene Filme von Sony und StudioCanal umfassen:

04.07.2024

11.07.2024

18.07.2024

25.07.2024

Neuheiten im Juni:

06.06.2024

13.06.2024

27.06.2024

10.10.2024

Alle Neuheiten sind bereits im Vorbesteller-Bereich des Plaion Shops vorbestellbar und dürften mit Ausnahme der exklusiv im Direktvertrieb verkauften Titel zeitnah auch bei weiteren Händlern auftauchen.

