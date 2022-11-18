News
Sony Black Friday Woche-Angebote bei Amazon
18.11.2022 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
Amazon.de bietet in der Black Friday-Woche die folgenden Sony-Produkte zum Aktionspreis an:
- Sony XR-55A80K/P BRAVIA XR 55 Zoll Fernseher (OLED) 1.499,00 EUR
- Sony XR-65A80K/P BRAVIA XR 65 Zoll Fernseher (OLED) 1.999,00 EUR
- Sony XR-77A80K/P BRAVIA XR 77 Zoll Fernseher (OLED) 2.899,00 EUR
- Sony XR-65A75K/P BRAVIA XR 65 Zoll Fernseher (OLED) 1.499,00 EUR
- Sony XR-55A75K/P BRAVIA XR 55 Zoll Fernseher (OLED) 1.299,00 EUR
- Sony XR-55A80J BRAVIA 139cm (55 Zoll) Fernseher (OLED) 999,00 EUR
- Sony HT-X8500 2.1 Kanal Dolby Atmos Soundbar 199,00 EUR
- Sony HT-A7000 7.1.2-Kanal Dolby Atmos-Soundbar 1.110,98 EUR
- Sony HT-S40R - 5.1.-Kanal-Soundbar 268,00 EUR
- Sony WF-1000XM4 True Wireless Noise Cancelling-Kopfhörer 165,00 EUR
- Sony WH-1000XM5 kabellose Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 309,00 EUR
- Sony WH-1000XM4 kabellose Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Kopfhörer 222,00 EUR
- Sony LinkBuds S Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones 119,00 EUR
Die Angebote gelten nur solange der Vorrat reicht.
