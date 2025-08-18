News

"Radiohead: Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009)" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl-LP

XL veröffentlicht "Radiohead: Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009)" am 31.10.2025 auf CD & LP. Die Compilation enthält Live-Aufnahmen des "Hail To The Thief"-Albums aus London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires und Dublin im Zeitraum von 2003 bis 2009 und wird neben der einfachen CD und LP auch als limitierte "Red Vinyl"-Sonderedition erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

2 + 2 = 5 Sit down. Stand up. Sail to the Moon. Go to Sleep. Where I End and You Begin. We suck Young Blood. The Gloaming. There there. I will. Myxomatosis. Scatterbrain. A Wolf at the Door.

