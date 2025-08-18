News
"Radiohead: Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009)" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl-LP
18.08.2025 (Karsten Serck)
XL veröffentlicht "Radiohead: Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009)" am 31.10.2025 auf CD & LP. Die Compilation enthält Live-Aufnahmen des "Hail To The Thief"-Albums aus London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires und Dublin im Zeitraum von 2003 bis 2009 und wird neben der einfachen CD und LP auch als limitierte "Red Vinyl"-Sonderedition erhältlich sein.
Tracklisting
- 2 + 2 = 5
- Sit down. Stand up.
- Sail to the Moon.
- Go to Sleep.
- Where I End and You Begin.
- We suck Young Blood.
- The Gloaming.
- There there.
- I will.
- Myxomatosis.
- Scatterbrain.
- A Wolf at the Door.
