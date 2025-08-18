News

"Radiohead: Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009)" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl-LP

18.08.2025 (Karsten Serck)

XL veröffentlicht "Radiohead: Hail To The Thief (Live Recordings 2003-2009)" am 31.10.2025 auf CD & LP. Die Compilation enthält Live-Aufnahmen des "Hail To The Thief"-Albums aus London, Amsterdam, Buenos Aires und Dublin im Zeitraum von 2003 bis 2009 und wird neben der einfachen CD und LP auch als limitierte "Red Vinyl"-Sonderedition erhältlich sein.

Tracklisting

  1. 2 + 2 = 5
  2. Sit down. Stand up.
  3. Sail to the Moon.
  4. Go to Sleep.
  5. Where I End and You Begin.
  6. We suck Young Blood.
  7. The Gloaming.
  8. There there.
  9. I will.
  10. Myxomatosis.
  11. Scatterbrain.
  12. A Wolf at the Door.
