"Pink Floyd: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" mit DTS HD MA 5.1-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc

Das Pink Floyd-Album "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" aus dem Jahr 1987 erscheint in einer neuen Blu-ray Disc & CD-Edition. Diese enthält den für das "The Later Years"-Boxset produzierten Remix aus dem Jahr 2019 als Stereo-CD sowie auf Blu-ray Disc als DTS HD MA 5.1 & PCM Stereo-Mix (jeweils mit 24 Bit/96 kHz) und soll ab dem 29.10.2021 im Handel erhältlich sein.

Die Blu-ray Disc enthält neben dem Album auch noch einiges Bonus-Material wie Live-Aufnahmen und Musik-Videos. "A Momentary Lapse Of Reason" erscheint parallel auch als DVD + CD-Edition sowie als einfache Stereo-CD.

Tracklisting

CD

Signs Of Life 4'23

Learning To Fly 4'53

The Dogs Of War 6'13

One Slip 5'11

On The Turning Away 5'40

Yet Another Movie 6'14

Round And Around 1'13

A New Machine Part 1 1'46

Terminal Frost 6'16

A New Machine Part 2 0'45

Sorrow 8'47

Blu-ray / DVD

Music Videos

Learning To Fly 4.28

Album Cover Photo Shoot 1987 8.46

Learning To Fly (alternate version) 4.31

Concert screen films (1987)

Signs Of Life 4.20

Learning To Fly 1.54

The Dogs Of War 1.51

Documentary:

David Gilmour & Storm Thorgerson – Interview

Re: A Momentary Lapse Of Reason Album Cover Photo Shoot 1.48

Audio only:

The Dogs Of War (live, Atlanta 1987) 7.10

On The Turning Away (live, Atlanta 1987) 6.52

Run Like Hell (live, Atlanta 1987) 7.20

