"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook bei Amazon vorbestellbar
"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" ist jetzt bei Amazon als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.10.2023 geplant.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und die Blu-ray Disc mit englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Die deutschen Tonspuren stehen wieder nur in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 zur Auswahl. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar mit James Gunn, Deleted Scenes und mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
In Italien erscheint "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" bereits am 24.08. mit deutschem Ton auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Bei Amazon.it sind das 4K-Steelbook und die einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.it
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.it
Der dritte Teil von James Gunns Marvel Action-Reihe ist bereits seit Anfang Juli zum Kauf auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich - auch in 4K.
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K UHD] bei Amazon Prime Video
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 [4K & Dolby Vision] bei Apple iTunes
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Bild: 1,85:1 & 2,35:1
Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Bonus-Material
- Die unperfekte perfekte Familie
- Die Erschaffung von Rocket Raccoon
- Pannen vom Dreh
- Audiokommentar von Regisseur James Gunn
- Zusätzliche Szenen
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Blu-ray Disc)
Bild: 1,85:1 & 2,35:1
Ton: Englisch (DTS HD MA 7.1), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.
Bonus-Material
- Die unperfekte perfekte Familie
- Die Erschaffung von Rocket Raccoon
- Pannen vom Dreh
- Audiokommentar von Regisseur James Gunn
- Zusätzliche Szenen
bereits erhältlich:
- Guardians of the Galaxy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [CD] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [LP] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [MC] bei Amazon.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [CD] bei jpc.de
- Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3: Awesome Mix Vol. 3 [LP] bei jpc.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.