"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook bei Amazon vorbestellbar

"Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" ist jetzt bei Amazon als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook und Blu-ray Disc vorbestellbar. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.10.2023 geplant.

Die Ultra HD Blu-ray ist mit englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton und die Blu-ray Disc mit englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton ausgestattet. Die deutschen Tonspuren stehen wieder nur in Dolby Digital Plus 7.1 zur Auswahl. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar mit James Gunn, Deleted Scenes und mehrere Making of-Featurettes geplant.

In Italien erscheint "Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3" bereits am 24.08. mit deutschem Ton auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Bei Amazon.it sind das 4K-Steelbook und die einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar.

Der dritte Teil von James Gunns Marvel Action-Reihe ist bereits seit Anfang Juli zum Kauf auf digitalen Streaming-Plattformen wie Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich - auch in 4K.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Bild: 1,85:1 & 2,35:1

Ton: Englisch (Dolby Atmos), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

Bonus-Material

Die unperfekte perfekte Familie

Die Erschaffung von Rocket Raccoon

Pannen vom Dreh

Audiokommentar von Regisseur James Gunn

Zusätzliche Szenen

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (Blu-ray Disc)

Bild: 1,85:1 & 2,35:1

Ton: Englisch (DTS HD MA 7.1), Deutsch (Dolby Digital Plus 7.1)

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch u.a.

bereits erhältlich:

