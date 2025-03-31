News

"Gary Moore Live from Baloise Session" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

Mascot veröffentlicht im Mai "Gary Moore Live from Baloise Session" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Konzertaufnahme vom 13.11.2008 erscheint am 23.05.2025 als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie als Blue Vinyl-Edition auf zwei Schallplatten.

Update: Das Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar.

Tracklisting

1 Oh, Pretty Woman

2 Since I Met You Baby

3 Thirty Days (To Come Back Home)

4 I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know

5 Don't Believe A Word

6 Still Got The Blues

7 Walking By Myself

8 The Blues Is Alright

Anzeige



Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.