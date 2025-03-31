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"Gary Moore Live from Baloise Session" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP (Update)

31.03.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Mascot veröffentlicht im Mai "Gary Moore Live from Baloise Session" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Die Konzertaufnahme vom 13.11.2008 erscheint am 23.05.2025 als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie als Blue Vinyl-Edition auf zwei Schallplatten.

Update: Das Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar.

Tracklisting

1 Oh, Pretty Woman
2 Since I Met You Baby
3 Thirty Days (To Come Back Home)
4 I Love You More Than You'll Ever Know
5 Don't Believe A Word
6 Still Got The Blues
7 Walking By Myself
8 The Blues Is Alright

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