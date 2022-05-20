News
Die Paramount 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten im Juni
20.05.2022 (Karsten Serck)
Paramount hat seine 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten für den Juni vorgestellt. Die meisten Filme waren bereits bekannt:
09.06.2022
- The Untouchables - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- The Untouchables - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Jackass Forever [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Grease 2 - Steelbook [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
16.06.2022
ab Juni digital, ab August auf Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.