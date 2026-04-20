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Die aktuellen 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Bestseller bei Amazon

20.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)

Bei Amazon.de werden derzeit folgende 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays am meisten bestellt:

  1. Avatar: Fire and Ash - Steelbook
  2. Fight Club - Steelbook
  3. Avatar: Fire and Ash
  4. Shelter
  5. Der Super Mario Galaxy Film
  6. Flucht aus L.A. - Steelbook
  7. Spaceballs - Steelbook
  8. Kindergarten Cop - Steelbook
  9. The Descent - Steelbook
  10. 10 Cloverfield Lane - Steelbook

Basis für die Top 10-Liste sind die Amazon.de Top 50-Bestseller-Charts für Ultra HD Blu-rays.

Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

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