"Def Leppard: One Night Only: Live At The Leadmill Sheffield 2023" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP

Def Leppard veröffentlichen "One Night Only: Live At The Leadmill Sheffield 2023" auf Blu-ray Disc, DVD, CD und LP. Das Club-Konzert vor weniger als 900 Zuschauern wird in verschiedenen Varianten als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set, DVD/CD-Set sowie als reine Audio-Version auf CD und Doppel-LP veröffentlicht.

Der Verkaufstart ist für den 11.10.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting

1. Action

2. Fire It Up

3. Let It Go

4. Too Late For Love

5. Excitable

6. Mirror, Mirror (Look Into My Eyes)

7. Slang

8. Kick

9. Bringin’ On The Heartbreak

10. Switch 625

11. Hysteria

12. Pour Some Sugar On Me

13. Wasted

bereits erhältlich:

