"Bruce Springsteen: Only The Strong Survive" ab November auf CD und Doppel-LP
Bruce Springsteen veröffentlicht im November sein neues Album "Only The Strong Survive".
Das Cover-Album mit Soul-Klassikern der 60er/70er Jahre erscheint am 11.11.2022 als CD und Doppel-LP. Bei jpc wird auch eine "Translucent »Orbit« Orange Vinyl"-Sonderedition angeboten.
Vorab wurde bereits der Song "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" veröffentlicht.
Tracklist
1. Only the Strong Survive
2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore
3. Nightshift
4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)
5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore
6. Turn Back the Hands of Time
7. When She Was My Girl
8. Hey, Western Union Man
9. I Wish It Would Rain
10. Don’t Play That Song
11. Any Other Way
12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore
13. 7 Rooms of Gloom
14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted
15. Someday We’ll Be Together
