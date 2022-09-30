News

"Bruce Springsteen: Only The Strong Survive" ab November auf CD und Doppel-LP

Bruce Springsteen veröffentlicht im November sein neues Album "Only The Strong Survive".

Das Cover-Album mit Soul-Klassikern der 60er/70er Jahre erscheint am 11.11.2022 als CD und Doppel-LP. Bei jpc wird auch eine "Translucent »Orbit« Orange Vinyl"-Sonderedition angeboten.

Vorab wurde bereits der Song "Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)" veröffentlicht.

Tracklist

1. Only the Strong Survive

2. Soul Days feat. Sam Moore

3. Nightshift

4. Do I Love You (Indeed I Do)

5. The Sun Ain’t Gonna Shine Anymore

6. Turn Back the Hands of Time

7. When She Was My Girl

8. Hey, Western Union Man

9. I Wish It Would Rain

10. Don’t Play That Song

11. Any Other Way

12. I Forgot to Be Your Lover feat. Sam Moore

13. 7 Rooms of Gloom

14. What Becomes of the Brokenhearted

15. Someday We’ll Be Together

