"The Mandalorian - Staffel 3" und weitere Disney+ Serien erscheinen als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook

Disney veröffentlicht im Januar und Februar weitere Staffeln von Serien des Streaming-Diensts Disney+ auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Am 31.01.2025 erscheinen neue Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks von "Loki" und "Hawkeye" und am 28.02.2025 folgen die neuen Folgen der Star Wars-Serien "The Mandalorian" und "Ahsoka":

bereits erhältlich:

