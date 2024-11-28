News
"The Mandalorian - Staffel 3" und weitere Disney+ Serien erscheinen als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook
28.11.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Disney veröffentlicht im Januar und Februar weitere Staffeln von Serien des Streaming-Diensts Disney+ auf Ultra HD Blu-ray. Am 31.01.2025 erscheinen neue Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbooks von "Loki" und "Hawkeye" und am 28.02.2025 folgen die neuen Folgen der Star Wars-Serien "The Mandalorian" und "Ahsoka":
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: Ahsoka - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Loki - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Hawkeye - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Star Wars: The Mandalorian - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
