"The Flash"-Preview zur 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc online
Warner hat ein "Extended Preview" zu "The Flash" veröffentlicht. Die Vorschau zeigt zehn Minuten aus dem DC-Abenteuer von Andy Muschietti:
Der erste "The Flash"-Solo-Film aus dem DC Universe mit Ezra Miller und dem Comeback von Michael Keaton als "Batman" wird voraussichtlich am 15.09.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.
Laut US-Informationen werden die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc jeweils mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray soll neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision unterstützen und auch noch etwas umfangreicheres Bonus-Material als die Blu-ray Disc wie weitere Featurettes und Deleted Scenes bieten.
Das DC-Abenteuer wird auch als Steelbook auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. "The Flash" soll voraussichtlich bereits ab dem 31.07. als "Heimkino-Premiere" in 4K u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich sein.
The Flash (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)
Ton:
- Englisch: Dolby Atmos
- Deutsch: ?
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch
Bonus-Material:
- "The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus" Podcast
- "The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus" Behind the Scenes
- "Making the Flash: Worlds Collide"
- "Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again"
- "Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton"
- "Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse"
- "Saving Supergirl"
- "The Bat Chase"
- "Battling Zod"
- "Fighting Dark Flash"
- "The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster"
- Deleted Scenes
The Flash (Blu-ray Disc)
Ton:
- Englisch: Dolby ?
- Deutsch: Dolby ?
Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch
Bonus-Material:
- "The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus" Podcast
- "The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus" Behind the Scenes
- "Making the Flash: Worlds Collide"
- "Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again"
- "Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton"
- "Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse"
