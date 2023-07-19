News

"The Flash"-Preview zur 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc online

19.07.2023 (Karsten Serck)

The-Flash-4K

Warner hat ein "Extended Preview" zu "The Flash" veröffentlicht. Die Vorschau zeigt zehn Minuten aus dem DC-Abenteuer von Andy Muschietti:

Der erste "The Flash"-Solo-Film aus dem DC Universe mit Ezra Miller und dem Comeback von Michael Keaton als "Batman" wird voraussichtlich am 15.09.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht.

Laut US-Informationen werden die Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc jeweils mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix ausgestattet sein. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray soll neben HDR10 auch Dolby Vision unterstützen und auch noch etwas umfangreicheres Bonus-Material als die Blu-ray Disc wie weitere Featurettes und Deleted Scenes bieten.

Das DC-Abenteuer wird auch als Steelbook auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc erscheinen. "The Flash" soll voraussichtlich bereits ab dem 31.07. als "Heimkino-Premiere" in 4K u.a. bei Amazon Prime Video und Apple iTunes erhältlich sein.

The Flash (4K Ultra HD Blu-ray)

Ton:

  • Englisch: Dolby Atmos
  • Deutsch: ?

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Bonus-Material:

  • "The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus" Podcast
  • "The Flash: Escape the Midnight Circus" Behind the Scenes
  • "Making the Flash: Worlds Collide"
  • "Let’s Get Nuts: Batman Returns, Again"
  • "Supergirl: Last Daughter of Krypton"
  • "Flashpoint: Introducing the Multiverse"
  • "Saving Supergirl"
  • "The Bat Chase"
  • "Battling Zod"
  • "Fighting Dark Flash"
  • "The Flash: The Saga of the Scarlett Speedster"
  • Deleted Scenes

The Flash (Blu-ray Disc)

Ton:

  • Englisch: Dolby ?
  • Deutsch: Dolby ?

Untertitel: Deutsch, Englisch

Bonus-Material:

