Star Wars: Neuer "Andor"-Trailer und späterer Start bei Disney+

Disney hat einen neuen Trailer für die Star Wars-Serie "Andor" bei Disney+ veröffentlicht:

Die Spin Off-Serie mit Diego Luna als Cassian Andor ist zeitlich vor den Ereignissen von "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" angesiedelt und wird in der ersten Staffel zunächst aus 12 Episoden bestehen.

"Andor" startet nicht wie ursprünglich geplant bereits am 31.08. sondern erst am 21.09.2022 bei Disney+. Dafür sollen aber direkt zum Start auch gleich die ersten drei Folgen zu sehen sein.

Offizielle Synopsis (Englisch):

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

