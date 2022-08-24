News

Neues "Andor"-Preview zur Star Wars-Serie bei Disney+

Disney hat einen neuen Preview-Clip für die Star Wars-Serie "Andor" bei Disney+ veröffentlicht:

Die Spin Off-Serie mit Diego Luna als Cassian Andor ist zeitlich vor den Ereignissen von "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story" angesiedelt und startet am 21.09.2022 bei Disney+. Direkt zum Start werden die ersten drei von insgesamt 12 Folgen zu sehen sein. Die weiteren Episoden folgen dann im Wochentakt.

Offizielle Synopsis (Englisch):

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception, and intrigue, where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

www.disneyplus.com

