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"The Housemaid" im Mai auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc

Leonine veröffentlicht "The Housemaid - Wenn Sie wüsste" im Mai auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Der Thriller von Paul Feig mit Sydney Sweeney und Amanda Seyfried erscheint am 01.05.2026 mit deutschem und englischem Dolby Atmos-Ton auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird auch als Steelbook angeboten.

Als Bonus-Material sind Audio-Kommentare, Deleted Scenes und die Featurettes "From Page to Panic: Making the Housemaid", "Secrets of the Winchester House: A Housemaid Tour" und "Pushing it over the edge: Creating the Stunts" geplant.

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