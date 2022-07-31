News

"The Cure - Wish" erscheint als 30th Anniversary Edition auf CD & LP

The Cure veröffentlichen ihr Album "Wish" aus dem Jahr 1992 in einer neuen "30th Anniversary Edition" auf CD und LP.

Das "Disintegration" Nachfolge-Album mit dem Hit "Friday I’m In Love" wurde von Robert Smith und Miles Showell in den Abbey Road Studios remastert.

Die "Wish 30th Anniversary Edition" soll ab dem 07.10.2022 als CD und Deluxe CD-Edition sowie ab dem 25.11.2022 als Doppel-LP im Handel erhältlich sein.

Das Deluxe CD-Set enthält auf 3 CDs u.a. zusätzlich zahlreiche unveröffentlichte Titel, Demos und 12" Mixe sowie die bislang auf CD unveröffentlichten "Lost Wishes"-Instrumental-Tracks.

Tracklisting

CD1 Original Album Remastered by Robert Smith and Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios

01: Open (6:51)

02: High (3:37)

03: Apart (6:38)

04: From The Edge of The Green Sea (7:44)

05: Wendy Time (5:13)

06: Doing The Unstuck (4:24)

07: Friday I’m In Love (3:38)

08: Trust (5:32)

09: A Letter To Elise (5:14)

10: Cut (5:55)

11: To Wish Impossible Things (4:43)

12: End (6:45)



CD2 Demos – All previously unreleased versions

01: The Big Hand [1990 Demo] (4:38) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 7”]

02: Cut [1990 Demo] aka “Away" (3:31) [final version appears on WISH]

03: A Letter To Elise [1990 Demo] aka “Cut” (5:01) [final version appears on WISH]

04: Wendy Time [1990 Demo] (5:13) [final version appears on WISH]

05: This Twilight Garden [Instrumental Demo] (3:25) [final version on B-side to High 7"]

06: Scared As You [Instrumental Demo] (2:33) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 12"]

07: To Wish Impossible Things [Instrumental Demo] (3:33) [final version appears on WISH]

08: Apart [Instrumental Demo] (3:38) [final version appears on WISH]

09: T7 [Instrumental Demo] (2:40) *

10: Now Is The Time [Instrumental demo] (2:20) *

11: Miss Van Gogh [Instrumental demo] (2:48) *

12: T6 [Instrumental Demo] (3:14) *

13: Play [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to High 12"]

14: A Foolish Arrangement [Instrumental Demo] (2:28) [final version on B-side to A Letter To Elise 12"]

15: Halo [Instrumental Demo] (3:06) [final version on B-side to Friday I’m In Love 7"]

16: Trust [Instrumental Demo] (4:02) [final version appears on WISH]

17: Abetabw [Instrumental Demo] (2:26) *

18: T8 [Instrumental Demo] (2:17) *

19: Heart Attack [Instrumental Demo] (2:41) *

20: Swing Change [Instrumental Demo] (2:10) *

21: Frogfish [Instrumental Demo] (2:35) *



CD3: ’Lost Wishes’ / Studio Out-Takes / 12” Remixes / Live / Rare / Previously Unreleased

01: Uyea Sound [Dim-D Mix] (5:28 [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

02: Cloudberry [Dim-D Mix] (5:22) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

03: Off To Sleep… [Dim-D Mix] (3:47) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

04: The Three Sisters [Dim-D Mix] (4:12) [from Lost Wishes MC 1993]

05: A Wendy Band [Instrumental] (3:47) *

06: From The Edge Of The Deep Green Sea [Partscheckruf Mix] (7:36) **

07: Open [Fix Mix] (6:51) [B-side to High 12"]

08: High [Higher Mix] (7:15) [High 12"]

09: Doing The Unstuck [Extended 12” Mix] (5:54)

10: Friday I’m In Love [Strangelove Mix] (5:29 [Friday I’m In Love 12"]

11: A Letter To Elise [Blue Mix] (6:36) [A Letter To Elise 12"]

12: End [Paris Live 92] (8:38) **

*Unreleased track

**Unreleased version

