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"Return to Silent Hill" im Juni auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc
10.04.2026 (Karsten Serck)
Leonine hat "Return to Silent Hill" offiziell auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc angekündigt. Der Mystery-Horror-Thriller von Christophe Gans mit Jeremy Irvine, Hannah Emily Anderson und Robert Strange erscheint am 19.06.2026 mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 7.1-Ton fürs Heimkino.
Als Bonus-Material sind die drei Featurettes "Videospiel-Adaption", "Kreaturen" und "World Design und World Building" geplant. Die "Collector's Edition" enthält neben der Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc noch zwei Artcards.
- Return to Silent Hill [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Return to Silent Hill [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
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