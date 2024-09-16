News

"Midge Ure: Live at the Royal Albert Hall" erscheint als CD & Vinyl LP-Set

Chrysalis veröffentlicht "Midge Ure: Live at the Royal Albert Hall" am 08.11.2024 auf CD & LP. Das Live-Event vom 04.10.2023 zum 70. Geburtstag mit vielen Hits von Ultravox und Midge Ure erscheint als 3 CD und 3 LP-Set. Unter anderem wurde bei dem Konzert auch das komplette "Lament"-Album präsentiert.

bereits erhältlich:

