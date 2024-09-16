News
"Midge Ure: Live at the Royal Albert Hall" erscheint als CD & Vinyl LP-Set
17.09.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Chrysalis veröffentlicht "Midge Ure: Live at the Royal Albert Hall" am 08.11.2024 auf CD & LP. Das Live-Event vom 04.10.2023 zum 70. Geburtstag mit vielen Hits von Ultravox und Midge Ure erscheint als 3 CD und 3 LP-Set. Unter anderem wurde bei dem Konzert auch das komplette "Lament"-Album präsentiert.
- Midge Ure: Live at the Royal Albert Hall [CD] bei jpc.de
- Midge Ure: Live at the Royal Albert Hall [LP] bei jpc.de
bereits erhältlich:
- Ultravox - Lament - Deluxe Edition [7CD/DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Ultravox - Lament - Deluxe Edition [7CD/DVD] bei jpc.de
- Ultravox - Lament - Vinyl Luxury Edition [5LP] bei jpc.de
- Ultravox - Lament - Half Speed Master [2LP] bei jpc.de
- Ultravox - Quartet - Deluxe Edition [6CD/DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Ultravox - Quartet - Vinyl Luxury Edition [4LP] bei Amazon.de
- Ultravox - Quartet - Vinyl Luxury Edition [2LP] bei Amazon.de
- Ultravox - Rage In Eden - Deluxe Edition [5CD/DVD] bei Amazon.de
- Ultravox - Rage In Eden - Limited Edition Clear Vinyl [4 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Ultravox - Rage In Eden - Half Speed Master Double Vinyl [2 LP] bei Amazon.de
- Ultravox - Vienna 40th Anniversary Deluxe Edition bei Amazon.de
