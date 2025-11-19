News
"Agatha Christie Collection" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)
19.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
StudioCanal veröffentlicht die "Agatha Christie Collection" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die beiden Boxsets
erscheinen am 20.11.2025 und enthalten die Filme "Tod auf dem Nil", "Mord nach Mass", "Mord im Spiegel", "Das Böse unter der Sonne" und "Mord im Orient-Express" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Außerdem sind noch ein 64-seitiges Booklet sowie 5 Poster in der Box enthalten.
Update: Die Veröffentlichung der Boxsets wurde auf den 27.11.2025 verschoben.
- Agatha Christie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Agatha Christie Collection [Blu-ray] bei Amazon.de
- Agatha Christie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Agatha Christie Collection [Blu-ray] bei jpc.de
- Agatha Christie Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
- Agatha Christie Collection [Blu-ray] im Plaion Shop
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