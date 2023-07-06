"Ultravox - Quartet" jetzt als "Deluxe Edition" mit 5.1 Mix und als "Vinyl Luxury Edition" erhältlich
Chrysalis hat von Ultravox nach "Vienna" und "Rage in Eden" jetzt auch das Album "Quartet" aus dem Jahr 1982 mit Songs wie "Hymn", "Reap The Wild Wind" und "We Came To Dance" in einer neuen "Deluxe Edition" veröffentlicht. Diese enthält neben 6 CDs mit dem Album in verschiedenen Versionen inklusive einem neuen Stereo-Mix von Steven Wilson, zusätzlichen Titeln und einem Live-Konzert auch eine DVD mit einem neuen 5.1 Surround-Mix von Steven Wilson im 24 Bit/96 kHz-Format.
Parallel dazu ist "Quartet" auch als "Half Speed-Mastering" Doppel-LP sowie als limitierte "Vinyl Luxury Edition" mit 4 LPs erhältlich.
