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"28 Years Later" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

Sony veröffentlicht "28 Years Later" auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Danny Boyles Fortsetzung der "28 Days Later" und "28 Weeks Later" Horror-Reihe erscheint am 09.10.2025 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Als Bonus-Material sind ein Audio-Kommentar, Featurettes und Geschnittene Szenen geplant. Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird als Steelbook-Edtion angeboten.

Update: "28 Years Later" erscheint zeitgleich mit dem Nachfolger "28 Years Later: The Bone Temple" am 30.04.2026 noch einmal als einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray in Standard-Verpackung.

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