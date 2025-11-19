News
"Lethal Weapon" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray (Update)
19.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
Warner veröffentlicht "Lethal Weapon - Zwei stahlharte Profis" auf Ultra Blu-ray. Der Action-Klassiker von Richard Donner aus dem Jahr 1986 mit Mel Gibson und Daniel Glover erscheint am 26.06.2025 als "Limited Collector's Edition" im Steelbook inklusive "Director's Cut" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray.
Update: Nach dem 4K-Steelbook erscheint der "Lethal Weapon - Director's Cut" am 26.02.2026 noch einmal als einfache Ultra HD Blu-ray mit Standard-Verpackung.
