Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
07.03.2026 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 3 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Staffel 3 [Blu-ray]
- Avatar: Aufbruch nach Pandora [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crying Freeman - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crying Freeman [Blu-ray]
- Satan der Rache - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Satan der Rache - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Satan der Rache [Blu-ray]
- Young Streetfighters - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Young Streetfighters - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Young Streetfighters [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2 [Blu-ray]
- Zoomania 2-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
- Der Hochstapler - Roofman [Blu-ray]
- Dragonfly - Im Zeichen der Libelle [Blu-ray]
- Das Verschwinden des Josef Mengele [Blu-ray]
- Young Guns 1 & 2 [Blu-ray]
Musik:
- Rush - Grace Under Pressure - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/CD]
- Rush - Grace Under Pressure - Super Deluxe Edition [Blu-ray/LP]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Greenland 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Greenland 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Housemaid [Blu-ray]
- Mercy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Mercy [Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cold Storage [Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Scream 7 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 1 [Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Fallout - Staffel 2 [Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Bride! - Es lebe die Braut [Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hamnet [Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple [Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Rule of Jenny Pen [Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Anaconda (2025) [Blu-ray]
