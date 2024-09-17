News

"Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Bryan Adams veröffentlicht im November über sein eigenes neues Label "Bad Records" die Konzertreihe "Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Live-Event an drei Abenden im Mai 2024 umfasst die komplette Playlist der Alben "Reckless", "18 Til I Die" sowie "So Happy It Hurts" und steht als 3 CD/Blu-ray Disc-Set oder als 4 LP/Blu-ray Disc-Set zur Auswahl.

Auf der Blu-ray Disc werden alle drei Konzertaufnahmen mit Dolby Atmos, 5.1-Mix und Stereo-Ton zu hören sein. Beide Sets werden in einem 32-seitigem Foto-Buch präsentiert. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 15.11.2024 geplant.

"Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024" Tracklisting

Reckless

One Night Love Affair

Somebody

Reckless

Run To You

Kids Wanna Rock

Heaven

Let Me Down Easy

She’s Only Happy When She’s Dancin’

It’s Only Love

Long Gone

Ain’t Gonna Cry

Summer Of 69

18 Til I Die

18 Til I Die

Do To You

Let's Make A Night To Remember

(I Wanna Be) Your Underwear

Star

It Ain’t A Party.. If You Can’t Come Round

You’re Still Beautiful To Me

I’ll Always Be Right There

We’re Gonna Win

I Think About You

The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You

Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?

So Happy It Hurts

Kick Ass

On The Road

Just About Gone

Let’s Do This

Just Like Me, Just Like You

I’ve Been Looking For You

Never Gonna Rain

You Lift Me Up

Always Have Always Will

I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You

So Happy It Hurts

These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life

