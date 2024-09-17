"Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024" mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP
Bryan Adams veröffentlicht im November über sein eigenes neues Label "Bad Records" die Konzertreihe "Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Live-Event an drei Abenden im Mai 2024 umfasst die komplette Playlist der Alben "Reckless", "18 Til I Die" sowie "So Happy It Hurts" und steht als 3 CD/Blu-ray Disc-Set oder als 4 LP/Blu-ray Disc-Set zur Auswahl.
Auf der Blu-ray Disc werden alle drei Konzertaufnahmen mit Dolby Atmos, 5.1-Mix und Stereo-Ton zu hören sein. Beide Sets werden in einem 32-seitigem Foto-Buch präsentiert. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 15.11.2024 geplant.
"Bryan Adams: Live At The Royal Albert Hall 2024" Tracklisting
Reckless
One Night Love Affair
Somebody
Reckless
Run To You
Kids Wanna Rock
Heaven
Let Me Down Easy
She’s Only Happy When She’s Dancin’
It’s Only Love
Long Gone
Ain’t Gonna Cry
Summer Of 69
18 Til I Die
18 Til I Die
Do To You
Let's Make A Night To Remember
(I Wanna Be) Your Underwear
Star
It Ain’t A Party.. If You Can’t Come Round
You’re Still Beautiful To Me
I’ll Always Be Right There
We’re Gonna Win
I Think About You
The Only Thing That Looks Good On Me Is You
Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?
So Happy It Hurts
Kick Ass
On The Road
Just About Gone
Let’s Do This
Just Like Me, Just Like You
I’ve Been Looking For You
Never Gonna Rain
You Lift Me Up
Always Have Always Will
I Ain’t Worth Shit Without You
So Happy It Hurts
These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life
