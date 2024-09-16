"The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono" erscheint als Vinyl LP-Boxset (Update)
Apple Records veröffentlicht am 22.11.2024 "The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono". Das LP-Boxset enthält die sieben in den USA ursprünglich 1964 und 1965 veröffentlichten Beatles-Alben "Meet The Beatles!", "The Beatles’ Second Album", "A Hard Day’s Night", "Something New", "The Beatles’ Story", "Beatles ’65" und "The Early Beatles" auf "audiophilen" 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. Die Doppel-LP "The Beatles’ Story" ist exklusiv in dem Boxset. Alle anderen Schallplatten erscheinen auch einzeln. "Meet the Beatles" gibt es auch als exklusive "Blue Vinyl"-Edition bei jpc.de.
Für das Set wurden von Kevin Reeves in den Nashville’s East Iris Studios neue Lack-Schnitte angefertigt, die sich an den Originalaufnahmen orientieren aber gleichzeitig mehr mehr Klanginformationen hörbar machen sollen als die Originalpressungen.
Update: Das Boxset ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
- The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono - Boxset [LP] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: 1964 US Albums in Mono [einzelne LPs] bei jpc.de
- The Beatles: Meet the Beatles in Mono - Blue Vinyl [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklisting
Meet The Beatles! [ LP1 ]
SIDE 1
1. I Want To Hold Your Hand
2. I Saw Her Standing There
3. This Boy
4. It Won’t Be Long
5. All I’ve Got To Do
6. All My Loving
SIDE 2
1. Don’t Bother Me
2. 2.Little Child
3. Till There Was You
4. Hold Me Tight
5. I Wanna Be Your Man
6. Not A Second Time
The Beatles’ Second Album [ LP2 ]
SIDE 1
1. Roll Over Beethoven
2. Thank You Girl
3. You Really Got A Hold On Me
4. Devil In Her Heart
5. Money
6. You Can’t Do That
SIDE 2
1. Long Tall Sally
2. I Call Your Name
3. Please Mister Postman
4. I’ll Get You
5. She Loves You
A Hard Day’s Night [ LP3 ]
SIDE 1
1. A Hard Day’s Night
2. Tell Me Why
3. I’ll Cry Instead
4. I Should Have Known Better (Instrumental)
5. I’m Happy Just To Dance With You
6. And I Love Her (Instrumental)
SIDE 2
1. I Should Have Known Better
2. If I Fell
3. And I Love Her
4. Ringo’s Theme (This Boy) (Instrumental)
5. Can’t Buy Me Love
6. A Hard Day’s Night (Instrumental)
The Beatles Story [ LP4 ]
SIDE 1
1. On Stage With The Beatles
2. How Beatlemania Began
3. Beatlemania In Action
4. Man Behind The Beatles - Brian Epstein
5. John Lennon
6. Who’s A Millionaire?
SIDE 2
1. Beatles Will Be Beatles
2. Man Behind The Music - George Martin
3. George Harrison
The Beatles Story [ LP5 ]
SIDE 3
1. A Hard Day’s Night - Their First Movie
2. Paul McCartney
3. Sneaky Haircuts And More About Paul
SIDE 4
1. The Beatles Look At Life
2. Beatle Medley
3. ‘Victims’ Of Beatlemania
4. Ringo Starr
5. Liverpool And All The World!
Something New [ LP6 ]
SIDE 1
1. I’ll Cry Instead
2. Things We Said Today
3. Any Time At All
4. When I Get Home
5. Slow Down
6. Matchbox
SIDE 2
1. Tell Me Why
2. And I Love Her
3. I’m Happy Just To Dance With You
4. If I Fell
5. Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand (I Want To Hold Your Hand…sung in German)
Beatles ’65 [ LP7 ]
SIDE 1
1. No Reply
2. I’m A Loser
3. Baby’s In Black
4. Rock And Roll Music
5. I’ll Follow The Sun
6. Mr. Moonlight
SIDE 2
1. Honey Don’t
2. I’ll Be Back
3. She’s A Woman
4. I Feel Fine
5. Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby
The Early Beatles [ LP8 ]
SIDE 1
1. Love Me Do
2. Twist And Shout
3. Anna
4. Chains
5. Boys
6. Ask Me Why
SIDE 2
1. Please Please Me
2. PS I Love You
3. Baby It’s You
4. A Taste of Honey
5. Do You Want To Know A Secret
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