News

"The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono" erscheint als Vinyl LP-Boxset (Update)

Apple Records veröffentlicht am 22.11.2024 "The Beatles: 1964 US Albums In Mono". Das LP-Boxset enthält die sieben in den USA ursprünglich 1964 und 1965 veröffentlichten Beatles-Alben "Meet The Beatles!", "The Beatles’ Second Album", "A Hard Day’s Night", "Something New", "The Beatles’ Story", "Beatles ’65" und "The Early Beatles" auf "audiophilen" 180 Gramm-Schallplatten. Die Doppel-LP "The Beatles’ Story" ist exklusiv in dem Boxset. Alle anderen Schallplatten erscheinen auch einzeln. "Meet the Beatles" gibt es auch als exklusive "Blue Vinyl"-Edition bei jpc.de.

Für das Set wurden von Kevin Reeves in den Nashville’s East Iris Studios neue Lack-Schnitte angefertigt, die sich an den Originalaufnahmen orientieren aber gleichzeitig mehr mehr Klanginformationen hörbar machen sollen als die Originalpressungen.

Update: Das Boxset ist jetzt auch bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

Tracklisting

Meet The Beatles! [ LP1 ]

SIDE 1

1. I Want To Hold Your Hand

2. I Saw Her Standing There

3. This Boy

4. It Won’t Be Long

5. All I’ve Got To Do

6. All My Loving

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SIDE 2

1. Don’t Bother Me

2. 2.Little Child

3. Till There Was You

4. Hold Me Tight

5. I Wanna Be Your Man

6. Not A Second Time

The Beatles’ Second Album [ LP2 ]

SIDE 1

1. Roll Over Beethoven

2. Thank You Girl

3. You Really Got A Hold On Me

4. Devil In Her Heart

5. Money

6. You Can’t Do That

SIDE 2

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1. Long Tall Sally

2. I Call Your Name

3. Please Mister Postman

4. I’ll Get You

5. She Loves You

A Hard Day’s Night [ LP3 ]

SIDE 1

1. A Hard Day’s Night

2. Tell Me Why

3. I’ll Cry Instead

4. I Should Have Known Better (Instrumental)

5. I’m Happy Just To Dance With You

6. And I Love Her (Instrumental)

SIDE 2

1. I Should Have Known Better

2. If I Fell

3. And I Love Her

4. Ringo’s Theme (This Boy) (Instrumental)

5. Can’t Buy Me Love

6. A Hard Day’s Night (Instrumental)

The Beatles Story [ LP4 ]

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SIDE 1

1. On Stage With The Beatles

2. How Beatlemania Began

3. Beatlemania In Action

4. Man Behind The Beatles - Brian Epstein

5. John Lennon

6. Who’s A Millionaire?

SIDE 2

1. Beatles Will Be Beatles

2. Man Behind The Music - George Martin

3. George Harrison

The Beatles Story [ LP5 ]

SIDE 3

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1. A Hard Day’s Night - Their First Movie

2. Paul McCartney

3. Sneaky Haircuts And More About Paul

SIDE 4

1. The Beatles Look At Life

2. Beatle Medley

3. ‘Victims’ Of Beatlemania

4. Ringo Starr

5. Liverpool And All The World!

Something New [ LP6 ]

SIDE 1

1. I’ll Cry Instead

2. Things We Said Today

3. Any Time At All

4. When I Get Home

5. Slow Down

6. Matchbox

SIDE 2

1. Tell Me Why

2. And I Love Her

3. I’m Happy Just To Dance With You

4. If I Fell

5. Komm Gib Mir Deine Hand (I Want To Hold Your Hand…sung in German)

Beatles ’65 [ LP7 ]

SIDE 1

1. No Reply

2. I’m A Loser

3. Baby’s In Black

4. Rock And Roll Music

5. I’ll Follow The Sun

6. Mr. Moonlight

SIDE 2

1. Honey Don’t

2. I’ll Be Back

3. She’s A Woman

4. I Feel Fine

5. Everybody’s Trying To Be My Baby

The Early Beatles [ LP8 ]

SIDE 1

1. Love Me Do

2. Twist And Shout

3. Anna

4. Chains

5. Boys

6. Ask Me Why

SIDE 2

1. Please Please Me

2. PS I Love You

3. Baby It’s You

4. A Taste of Honey

5. Do You Want To Know A Secret

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