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"Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Rhino veröffentlicht "Eric Clapton's Crossroads Guitar Festival 2023" im November auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Konzert-Event mit Eric Clapton, Joe Bonamassa, Gary Clark Jr., Sheryl Crow, Eric Gales, H.E.R., Christone "Kingfish" Ingram, Los Lobos, John Mayer, The Marcus King Band, Roger McGuinn, John McLaughlin, Santana und The Wallflowers erscheint als 4 CD/2 Blu-ray Disc-Set sowie als Vinyl-Edition auf sechs Schallplatten.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 29.11.2024 geplant.

Tracklisting CD:

CD 1

1. Groovy Goddess – Sonny Landreth

2. Every Night Is Saturday Night – James Bullard

3. Give Your Love To Someone Else – Judith Hill With Eric Gales

4. Habits – Gary Clark Jr.

5. 1952 Vincent Black Lightning – The Del Mccoury Band, Sierra Hull, Jerry Douglas & Bradley Walker

6. Walk On Boy – Sierra Hull

7. Today I Started Loving You Again – Bradley Walker

8. Always On My Mind – Bradley Walker & Eric Clapton

9. Fall Like Rain – The Del Mccoury Band With Eric Clapton

10. Smokestack Lightning – Eric Gales, Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

11. Layla – Eric Gales, Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

12. Put That Back – Eric Gales, Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

13. Going Down – Samantha Fish & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

CD 2

1. Sideways – Citizen Cope

2. I Put A Spell On You – Samantha Fish With Eric Gales & Christone "Kingfish" Ingram

3. Breaking Up Somebody's Home – Joe Bonamassa

4. Ain't Nobody's Business But My Own – Taj Mahal

5. Early In The Morning – Taj Mahal

6. Texas Flood – Jimmie Vaughan With Gary Clark Jr.

7. Sweet Home Chicago – Jimmie Vaughan

8. Redemption Day – Sheryl Crow

9. The Waiting – The Wallflowers

10. Turn! Turn! Turn! – Roger Mcguinn With The Wallflowers

11. Eight Miles High - Roger Mcguinn With Eric Clapton & The Wallflowers

12. Bluebird – Stephen Stills With Eric Clapton & The Wallflowers

13. Gimme All Your Lovin’ – Zz Top

CD 3

1. Für Elise/Foxy Lady – Robert Randolph With Eric Gales & Joe Bonamassa

2. Son’s Gonna Rise – Citizen Cope With Robert Randolph

3. Kokopelli – Kurt Rosenwinkel

4. If The River Was Whiskey (Divin' Duck Blues) – Keb’ Mo’ With Taj Mahal

5. Memories Of Mother And Dad – Molly Tuttle & Sierra Hull

6. Intro – Marcus King

7. It's Too Late – Marcus King

8. Honky Tonk Hell – Marcus King

9. Landslide – Marcus King With Little Bird

10. Rice Pudding – Marcus King

11. Valentina – Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins

12. How Could We Know – Daniel Santiago & Pedro Martins With Judith Hill

13. Carried Away – H.E.R.

14. Best Part – H.E.R.

15. Hold On – H.E.R. With John Mayer & Kenny Wilson

16. Are You Gonna Go My Way – H.E.R.

17. Salt Creek – Molly Tuttle & Sierra Hull

CD 4

1. The Healing – Gary Clark Jr.

2. Our Love – Gary Clark Jr.

3. Don't Worry Baby – Los Lobos

4. The Storm – Eric Gales

5. My Favorite Mistake – Sheryl Crow With John Mayer

6. The Last Of Us – Gustavo Santaolallad

7. Jingo – Santana

8. A Love Supreme – Santana With John Mclaughlin

9. It Makes No Difference – Eric Clapton

10. I Shot The Sheriff – Eric Clapton

11. Crossroads – Eric Clapton With Stevie Wonder

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