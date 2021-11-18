Die Disney+ Highlights im Dezember
Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:
Neuheiten
1. Dezember
- The Last Duel (Star)
3. Dezember
- Gregs Tagebuch: Von Idioten umzingelt! (Disney)
8. Dezember
- Welcome to Earth (National Geographic)
15. Dezember
- Ron läuft schief (Star)
- Foodtastic – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)
17. Dezember
- Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (Disney+ Original)
22. Dezember
- Wunderbare Jahre (Star)
29. Dezember
- Das Buch von Boba Fett (Star Wars)
- Club Micky Maus – Staffel 4 (Kurzfilm / Disney+ Original)
31. Dezember
- Nomadland (Star)
- Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself (Star)
Neue Katalog-Titel
1. Dezember
+ Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 5, 7, 11, 14-16 (National Geographic)
+ Der Zweite Weltkrieg - Apokalypse der Moderne – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Small World - Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Staffel 7 (Marvel)
3. Dezember
+ King Arthur (Star)
+ Life of Pi: Schiffbruch mit Tiger (Star)
+ Little Miss Sunshine (Star)
+ The Nightcrawlers (National Geographic)
+ Der gebuchte Mann (Star)
+ Titanic (Star)
+ Die Virus-Jäger (National Geographic)
+ Spielt das Wetter verrückt? (National Geographic)
8. Dezember
+ Good Trouble – Staffel 3 (Star)
+ Trust – Staffel 1 (Star)
10. Dezember
+ Zurück von den Toten (National Geographic)
15. Dezember
+ Abenteuer Ägypten – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)
+ Muppet Babies (Disney)
17. Dezember
+ Al Davis vs. the NFL (ESPN / Star)
+ Angry Sky (ESPN / Star)
+ The Band that wouldn't die (ESPN / Star)
+ The Best that never was (ESPN / Star)
+ Big Shot (ESPN / Star)
+ Brian and the Boz (ESPN / Star)
+ Broke (ESPN / Star)
+ D-Day: Operation Neptune (National Geographic)
+ Fantastic Lies (ESPN / Star)
+ Galacticos (ESPN / Star)
+ No Crossover: Allen (ESPN / Star)
+ Port Security: Hamburg (National Geographic)
+ Run Ricky Run (ESPN / Star)
+ Silly little Game (ESPN / Star)
+ Slaying the Badger (ESPN / Star)
+ Small Potatoes: Who killed the USFI? (ESPN / Star)
+ This magic Moment (ESPN / Star)
+ Unsinkbar: Japans verschollenes Schlachtschiff (National Geographic)
+ Naturgewalten hautnah (National Geographic)
22. Dezember
+ Brickleberry – Staffel 1-3 (Star)
+ Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 3 (Star)
24. Dezember
+ 25 Stunden (Star)
+ The Favourite – Intrigen und Irrsinn (Star)
+ Begabt – Die Gleichung eines Lebens (Star)
+ Taffe Mädels (Star)
+ Juno (Star)
29. Dezember
+ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders – Staffel 1&2 (Star)
+ Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarische Abenteuer – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)
31. Dezember
+ Maze Runner – Die Auserwählten in der Todeszone (Star)
+ Pearl Harbor (Star)
+ The Rock – Fels der Entscheidung (Star)
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.