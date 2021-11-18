News

Die Disney+ Highlights im Dezember

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Neuheiten

1. Dezember

The Last Duel (Star)

3. Dezember

Gregs Tagebuch: Von Idioten umzingelt! (Disney)

8. Dezember

Welcome to Earth (National Geographic)

15. Dezember

Ron läuft schief (Star)

Foodtastic – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)

17. Dezember

Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (Disney+ Original)

22. Dezember

Wunderbare Jahre (Star)

29. Dezember

Das Buch von Boba Fett (Star Wars)

Club Micky Maus – Staffel 4 (Kurzfilm / Disney+ Original)

31. Dezember

Nomadland (Star)

Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself (Star)

Neue Katalog-Titel

1. Dezember

+ Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 5, 7, 11, 14-16 (National Geographic)

+ Der Zweite Weltkrieg - Apokalypse der Moderne – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Small World - Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Staffel 7 (Marvel)

3. Dezember

+ King Arthur (Star)

+ Life of Pi: Schiffbruch mit Tiger (Star)

+ Little Miss Sunshine (Star)

+ The Nightcrawlers (National Geographic)

+ Der gebuchte Mann (Star)

+ Titanic (Star)

+ Die Virus-Jäger (National Geographic)

+ Spielt das Wetter verrückt? (National Geographic)

8. Dezember

+ Good Trouble – Staffel 3 (Star)

+ Trust – Staffel 1 (Star)

10. Dezember

+ Zurück von den Toten (National Geographic)

15. Dezember

+ Abenteuer Ägypten – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+ Muppet Babies (Disney)

17. Dezember

+ Al Davis vs. the NFL (ESPN / Star)

+ Angry Sky (ESPN / Star)

+ The Band that wouldn't die (ESPN / Star)

+ The Best that never was (ESPN / Star)

+ Big Shot (ESPN / Star)

+ Brian and the Boz (ESPN / Star)

+ Broke (ESPN / Star)

+ D-Day: Operation Neptune (National Geographic)

+ Fantastic Lies (ESPN / Star)

+ Galacticos (ESPN / Star)

+ No Crossover: Allen (ESPN / Star)

+ Port Security: Hamburg (National Geographic)

+ Run Ricky Run (ESPN / Star)

+ Silly little Game (ESPN / Star)

+ Slaying the Badger (ESPN / Star)

+ Small Potatoes: Who killed the USFI? (ESPN / Star)

+ This magic Moment (ESPN / Star)

+ Unsinkbar: Japans verschollenes Schlachtschiff (National Geographic)

+ Naturgewalten hautnah (National Geographic)

22. Dezember

+ Brickleberry – Staffel 1-3 (Star)

+ Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 3 (Star)

24. Dezember

+ 25 Stunden (Star)

+ The Favourite – Intrigen und Irrsinn (Star)

+ Begabt – Die Gleichung eines Lebens (Star)

+ Taffe Mädels (Star)

+ Juno (Star)

29. Dezember

+ Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders – Staffel 1&2 (Star)

+ Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarische Abenteuer – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)

31. Dezember

+ Maze Runner – Die Auserwählten in der Todeszone (Star)

+ Pearl Harbor (Star)

+ The Rock – Fels der Entscheidung (Star)

