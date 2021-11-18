News

Die Disney+ Highlights im Dezember

18.11.2021 (Karsten Serck)

Disney hat die Neustarts bei Disney+ für den kommenden Monat vorgestellt:

Neuheiten

1. Dezember

  • The Last Duel (Star)

3. Dezember

  • Gregs Tagebuch: Von Idioten umzingelt! (Disney)

8. Dezember

  • Welcome to Earth (National Geographic)

15. Dezember

  • Ron läuft schief (Star)
  • Foodtastic – Staffel 1 (Disney+ Original)

17. Dezember

  • Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition (Disney+ Original)

22. Dezember

  • Wunderbare Jahre (Star)

29. Dezember

  • Das Buch von Boba Fett (Star Wars)
  • Club Micky Maus – Staffel 4 (Kurzfilm / Disney+ Original)

31. Dezember

  • Nomadland (Star)
  • Derek DelGaudio's In & Of Itself (Star)

Neue Katalog-Titel

1. Dezember

+   Mayday – Alarm im Cockpit – Staffel 5, 7, 11, 14-16 (National Geographic)

+   Der Zweite Weltkrieg - Apokalypse der Moderne – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)


+   Small World - Kleine ganz groß – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. – Staffel 7 (Marvel)

 

3. Dezember

+   King Arthur (Star)

+   Life of Pi: Schiffbruch mit Tiger (Star)

+   Little Miss Sunshine (Star)

+   The Nightcrawlers (National Geographic)

+   Der gebuchte Mann (Star)

+   Titanic (Star)

+   Die Virus-Jäger (National Geographic)

+  Spielt das Wetter verrückt? (National Geographic)

 

8. Dezember

+   Good Trouble – Staffel 3 (Star)

+   Trust – Staffel 1 (Star)

 

10. Dezember

+   Zurück von den Toten (National Geographic)

 

15. Dezember

+   Abenteuer Ägypten – Staffel 1 (National Geographic)

+   Muppet Babies (Disney)

 

17. Dezember

+   Al Davis vs. the NFL (ESPN / Star)

+   Angry Sky (ESPN / Star)

+   The Band that wouldn't die (ESPN / Star)

+   The Best that never was (ESPN / Star)

+   Big Shot (ESPN / Star)

+   Brian and the Boz (ESPN / Star)

+   Broke (ESPN / Star)

+   D-Day: Operation Neptune (National Geographic)

+   Fantastic Lies (ESPN / Star)

+   Galacticos (ESPN / Star)

+   No Crossover: Allen (ESPN / Star)

+   Port Security: Hamburg (National Geographic)

+   Run Ricky Run (ESPN / Star)

+   Silly little Game (ESPN / Star)

+   Slaying the Badger (ESPN / Star)

+   Small Potatoes: Who killed the USFI? (ESPN / Star)

+   This magic Moment (ESPN / Star)

+   Unsinkbar: Japans verschollenes Schlachtschiff (National Geographic)

+   Naturgewalten hautnah (National Geographic)

 

22. Dezember

+   Brickleberry – Staffel 1-3 (Star)

+   Mysterious Mermaids – Staffel 3 (Star)

 

24. Dezember

+   25 Stunden (Star)

+   The Favourite – Intrigen und Irrsinn (Star)

+   Begabt – Die Gleichung eines Lebens (Star)  

+   Taffe Mädels (Star)

+   Juno (Star)

 

29. Dezember

+   Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders – Staffel 1&2 (Star)

+   Gordon Ramsay: Kulinarische Abenteuer – Staffel 2 (National Geographic)

 

31. Dezember

+   Maze Runner – Die Auserwählten in der Todeszone (Star)

+   Pearl Harbor (Star)

+   The Rock – Fels der Entscheidung (Star)

www.disneyplus.com

