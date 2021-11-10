News
Die Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche
10.11.2021 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. "Cash Truck" und "Nobody" neu auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Außerdem erscheinen neue 4K-Steelbooks von "Krieg der Welten" sowie den beiden "Wonder Moman"-Filmen und auch die neueste Live-Veröffentlichung von Eric Clapton wird neben der Blu-ray Disc auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht:
Blu-ray Disc & Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche bei Amazon.de
- Cash Truck [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Cash Truck [Blu-ray]
- Nobody [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody [Blu-ray]
- Nobody - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Wonder Woman & Wonder Woman 1984 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Krieg der Welten - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray + Blu-ray]
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [Blu-ray]
- Eric Clapton - The Lady in the Balcony: Lockdown Sessions [Blu-ray + DVD + CD]
- The Little Things [Blu-ray]
- The Little Things - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- Stowaway - Blinder Passagier [Blu-ray]
- Tom & Jerry [Blu-ray]
- Kings of Hollywood [Blu-ray]
- Weißbier im Blut [Blu-ray]
- The Outsiders - 4K remastered [Blu-ray]
- Memory - Über die Entstehung von ALIEN [Blu-ray]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- James Bond 007: Keine Zeit zu sterben [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Killer's Bodyguard [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Space Jam: A New Legacy [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Suicide Squad - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Uhrwerk Orange - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Forever Purge [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- OLD [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Dune (2021) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Collector's Edition [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- SAW: Spiral - Limited Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Citizen Kane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Candyman (2021) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Ice Road - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Halloween Kills [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Many Saints of Newark [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Last Duel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
