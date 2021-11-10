News

Die Blu-ray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Highlights der Woche

In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. "Cash Truck" und "Nobody" neu auf Blu-ray Disc und Ultra HD Blu-ray. Außerdem erscheinen neue 4K-Steelbooks von "Krieg der Welten" sowie den beiden "Wonder Moman"-Filmen und auch die neueste Live-Veröffentlichung von Eric Clapton wird neben der Blu-ray Disc auch auf Ultra HD Blu-ray veröffentlicht:

weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:

