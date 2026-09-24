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Quentin Tarantinos "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

StudioCanal veröffentlicht Quentin Tarantinos "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die neue 275 Minuten lange Uncut-Fassung beider "Kill Bill"-Teile inklusive neuer, bisher unveröffentlichten Szenen erscheint am 05.11.2026 in verschiedenen Editionen auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Während die Blu-ray Disc auch in den allgemeinen Handel kommt, werden exklusiv im Plaion Shop eine Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector's Edition im Schuber mit Artcards und Poster sowie ein Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook angeboten.

Die jeweils zwei Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs sind mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet. Als Bonus-Material ist der Kurzfilm "The Lost Chapter" geplant.

Update: Beide 4K-Editionen sind wieder im Plaion Shop vorbestellbar:

bereits erhältlich: