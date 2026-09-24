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Quentin Tarantinos "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" erscheint auf 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc (Update)

24.09.2026 Karsten Serck

Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair Collectors Edition 4K Ultra HD Blu ray Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair Steelbook 4K Ultra HD Blu ray Kill Bill The Whole Bloody Affair 4K Ultra HD Blu ray

StudioCanal veröffentlicht Quentin Tarantinos "Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair" auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc. Die neue 275 Minuten lange Uncut-Fassung beider "Kill Bill"-Teile inklusive neuer, bisher unveröffentlichten Szenen erscheint am 05.11.2026 in verschiedenen Editionen auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Während die Blu-ray Disc auch in den allgemeinen Handel kommt, werden exklusiv im Plaion Shop eine Ultra HD Blu-ray Collector's Edition im Schuber mit Artcards und Poster sowie ein Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook angeboten. 

Die jeweils zwei Ultra HD Blu-rays und Blu-ray Discs sind mit deutschem und englischem DTS HD MA 5.1-Ton ausgestattet. Als Bonus-Material ist der Kurzfilm "The Lost Chapter" geplant. 

Update: Beide 4K-Editionen sind wieder im Plaion Shop vorbestellbar:

bereits erhältlich:

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