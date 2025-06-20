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"Deep Purple: Made In Japan" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & Vinyl LP

Deep Purple veröffentlichen "Made in Japan" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Steven Wilson produzierte für das Live-Album aus dem Jahr 1972 einen neuen Remix, der als Blu-ray Disc/CD-Set sowie auf zwei Schallplatten erscheint. Die fünf CDs enthalten die kompletten Aufnahmen von insgesamt drei Konzerten in Japan und auf der Blu-ray Disc ist auch ein neuer Dolby Atmos-Mix von Steven Wilson dabei.

Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 15.08.2025 geplant.

Am 29.08.2025 erscheint außerdem das 2005er Album "Rapture of the Deep" als "20th Anniversary Remix".

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