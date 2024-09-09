"ABBA: The Singles: The First Fifty Years" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl-LP (Update)
ABBA veröffentlichen "The Singles: The First Fifty Years" auf CD & LP. Die Compilation mit vielen Klassikern und neuen Songs des "Voyage"-Albums aus dem Jahr 2021 erscheint am 25.10.2024 als Doppel-CD oder alternativ auf vier Schallplatten. Beide Sets enthalten neben der Music noch ein Booklet mit Liner Notes und unveröffentlichten Band-Fotos.
Update: Neben dem CD-Set ist jetzt auch die LP-Version bei Amazon vorbestellbar:
- ABBA: The Singles: The First Fifty Years [CD] bei Amazon.de
- ABBA: The Singles: The First Fifty Years [LP] bei Amazon.de
- ABBA: The Singles: The First Fifty Years [CD] bei jpc.de
- ABBA: The Singles: The First Fifty Years [LP] bei jpc.de
Tracklist 2 CD-Set
CD 1
1. People Need Love
2. He Is Your Brother
3. Ring Ring
4. Love Isn't Easy (But It Sure Is Hard Enough)
5. Waterloo
6. Honey Honey
7. Hasta Manana
8. So Long
9. I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do
10. SOS
11. Mamma Mia
12. Fernando
13. Dancing Queen
14. Money, Money, Money
15. Knowing Me, Knowing You
16. The Name Of The Game
17. Take A Chance On Me
18. Eagle
19. Summer Night City
20. Chiquitita
21. Does Your Mother Know
CD 2
1. Voulez-Vous
2. Angeleyes
3. Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight)
4. I Have A Dream
5. The Winner Takes it All
6. Super Trouper
7. Lay All Your Love On Me
8. One Of Us
9. Head Over Heels
10. When All Is Said And Done
11. The Day Before You Came
12. Under Attack
13. I Still Have Faith In You
14. Don't Shut Me Down
15. Just A Notion
16. Little Things
17. No Doubt About It
Tracklist 4 LP Set
LP 1
A1. People Need Love
A2. He Is Your Brother
A3. Ring Ring
A4. Love Isn't Easy (But It Sure Is Hard Enough)
A5. Waterloo
A6. Honey Honey
B7. Hasta Manana
B8. So Long
B9. I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do
B10. SOS
B11. Mamma Mia
B12. Fernando
LP 2
A1. Dancing Queen
A2. Money, Money, Money
A3. Knowing Me, Knowing You
A4. The Name Of The Game
A5. Take A Chance On Me
B6. Eagle
B7. Summer Night City
B8. Chiquitita
B9. Does Your Mother Know
LP 3
A1. Voulez-Vous
A2. Angeleyes
A3. Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight)
A4. I Have A Dream
B5. The Winner Takes it All
B6. Super Trouper
B7. Lay All Your Love On Me
B8. One Of Us
LP 4
A1. Head Over Heels
A2. When All Is Said And Done
A3. The Day Before You Came
A4. Under Attack
B5. I Still Have Faith In You
B6. Don't Shut Me Down
B7. Just A Notion
B8. Little Things
B9. No Doubt About It
bereits erhältlich:
- ABBA - Waterloo - Half Speed Mastered [LP] bei Amazon.de
- ABBA - Waterloo - Half Speed Mastered [LP] bei jpc.de
- ABBA - The Visitors - Half Speed Mastered [LP] bei Amazon.de
- ABBA - The Visitors - Half Speed Mastered [LP] bei jpc.de
- ABBA - The Day Before You Came (7") bei Amazon.de
- ABBA - One Of Us (7") bei Amazon.de
- ABBA - Under Attack (7") bei Amazon.de
- ABBA - Head Over Heels (7") bei Amazon.de
Werbung - Für Käufe bei Amazon.de, Media Markt, SATURN, JPC, Disney+, Sky & Apple iTunes erhalten wir Provisionen über Affilliate-Links. Preise & Verfügbarkeit unter Vorbehalt.