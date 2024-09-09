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"ABBA: The Singles: The First Fifty Years" erscheint auf CD & Vinyl-LP (Update)

ABBA veröffentlichen "The Singles: The First Fifty Years" auf CD & LP. Die Compilation mit vielen Klassikern und neuen Songs des "Voyage"-Albums aus dem Jahr 2021 erscheint am 25.10.2024 als Doppel-CD oder alternativ auf vier Schallplatten. Beide Sets enthalten neben der Music noch ein Booklet mit Liner Notes und unveröffentlichten Band-Fotos.

Update: Neben dem CD-Set ist jetzt auch die LP-Version bei Amazon vorbestellbar:

Tracklist 2 CD-Set

CD 1

1. People Need Love

2. He Is Your Brother

3. Ring Ring

4. Love Isn't Easy (But It Sure Is Hard Enough)

5. Waterloo

6. Honey Honey

7. Hasta Manana

8. So Long

9. I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do

10. SOS

11. Mamma Mia

12. Fernando

13. Dancing Queen

14. Money, Money, Money

15. Knowing Me, Knowing You

16. The Name Of The Game

17. Take A Chance On Me

18. Eagle

19. Summer Night City

20. Chiquitita

21. Does Your Mother Know

CD 2

1. Voulez-Vous

2. Angeleyes

3. Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight)

4. I Have A Dream

5. The Winner Takes it All

6. Super Trouper

7. Lay All Your Love On Me

8. One Of Us

9. Head Over Heels

10. When All Is Said And Done

11. The Day Before You Came

12. Under Attack

13. I Still Have Faith In You

14. Don't Shut Me Down

15. Just A Notion

16. Little Things

17. No Doubt About It

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Tracklist 4 LP Set

LP 1

A1. People Need Love

A2. He Is Your Brother

A3. Ring Ring

A4. Love Isn't Easy (But It Sure Is Hard Enough)

A5. Waterloo

A6. Honey Honey

B7. Hasta Manana

B8. So Long

B9. I Do, I Do, I Do, I Do

B10. SOS

B11. Mamma Mia

B12. Fernando

LP 2

A1. Dancing Queen

A2. Money, Money, Money

A3. Knowing Me, Knowing You

A4. The Name Of The Game

A5. Take A Chance On Me

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B6. Eagle

B7. Summer Night City

B8. Chiquitita

B9. Does Your Mother Know

LP 3

A1. Voulez-Vous

A2. Angeleyes

A3. Gimme Gimme Gimme (A Man After Midnight)

A4. I Have A Dream

B5. The Winner Takes it All

B6. Super Trouper

B7. Lay All Your Love On Me

B8. One Of Us

LP 4

A1. Head Over Heels

A2. When All Is Said And Done

A3. The Day Before You Came

A4. Under Attack

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B5. I Still Have Faith In You

B6. Don't Shut Me Down

B7. Just A Notion

B8. Little Things

B9. No Doubt About It

bereits erhältlich:

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