"Have You Got It Yet? The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc

Mercury veröffentlicht "Have You Got It Yet? The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Dokumentation über die Geschichte des Pink Floyd-Mitbegründers Syd Barret erscheint am 19.07.2024 mit englischem DTS HD MA-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. ein Audio-Kommentar sowie ein Interview mit dem Regisseur dabei.

