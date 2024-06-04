News
"Have You Got It Yet? The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd" erscheint auf Blu-ray Disc
05.06.2024 (Karsten Serck)
Mercury veröffentlicht "Have You Got It Yet? The Story Of Syd Barrett And Pink Floyd" im Juli auf Blu-ray Disc. Die Dokumentation über die Geschichte des Pink Floyd-Mitbegründers Syd Barret erscheint am 19.07.2024 mit englischem DTS HD MA-Ton auf Blu-ray Disc. Als Bonus-Material sind u.a. ein Audio-Kommentar sowie ein Interview mit dem Regisseur dabei.
