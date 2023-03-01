News
Die 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Highlights der Woche
01.03.2023 (Anzeigen / Angebote / Aktionen)
In dieser Woche erscheinen u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc:
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Wakanda" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever - Steelbook "Talokan" [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Panther - Wakanda Forever [Blu-ray]
- Ant Man and the Wasp - Mondo Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Captain Marvel - Mondo Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Captain America: Civil War [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Thor - Tag der Entscheidung [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Training Day [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Training Day - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pirates of the Caribbean - Salazars Rache [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Der Bohrmaschinenkiller [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Im Westen nichts Neues - Langfassung [Blu-ray]
- Das Alien aus der Tiefe - Mediabook [Blu-ray]
- Tausend Zeilen [Blu-ray]
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 - Steelbook [Blu-ray]
- John Wick: Kapitel 4 [Blu-ray]
- Rocky - The Knockout Collection (I-IV) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky II - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky III - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Rocky IV - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek VII: Treffen der Generationen [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek VIII: Der erste Kontakt [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek IX: Der Aufstand [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Star Trek X: Nemesis [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Superman 5-Film Collection - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Flashdance - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Pakt der Wölfe - 4K Remastered [Blu-ray]
- Plane [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Plane [Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Operation Fortune [Blu-ray]
- Crimes Of The Future [Blu-ray]
- M3GAN [Blu-ray]
- Der gestiefelte Kater: Der letzte Wunsch [Blu-ray]
