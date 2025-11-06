News

"Yes: Tales From Topographic Oceans - Super Deluxe Edition" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc + CD & Vinyl LP

07.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)

Rhino veröffentlicht "Yes: Fly From Here - Return Trip" als "Limited Super Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Boxset besteht aus 12 CDs, 2 LPs und einer Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix von Steven Wilson. Das Original-Album wurde von Bernie Grundman für CD und Schallplatte remastert. Auf den CDs sind außerdem zahlreiche zusätzliche Raritäten, Live-Aufnahmen sowie neu angefertigte Stereo-Remixe und Instrumental-Versionen von Steven Wilson zu finden. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.02.2026 geplant.

Tracklisting:

CD Track Listing

Disc 1: Original Album Remastered

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”
“The Remembering (High The Memory)”
 

Disc 2: Original Album Remastered

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
 

Disc 3: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”
“The Remembering (High The Memory)”
 

Disc 4: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes 

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
 

Disc 5: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”
“The Remembering (High The Memory)”
 

Disc 6: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
 

Disc 7: Rarities

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Single Edit
“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – Single Edit
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – Single Edit
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – Single Edit 1
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – Single Edit 2
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Version 1
“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – In Progress
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – In Progress
 

Disc 8: Rarities

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – In Progress *
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – In Progress 2 *
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – In Progress 2 *
 

Disc 9: Rarities

“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – In Progress 2 *
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – In Progress *
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Version 2
 

Disc 10: Live 1973

Live at Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England (11/28/73)

“The Remembering (High The Memory)” *
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” * 
Live at Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales (12/1/73)

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” *
 

Disc 11: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)

“And You And I” *
“Cord Of Life”
“Eclipse”
“The Preacher The Teacher”
“Apocalypse”
“Close To The Edge” *
“The Solid Time Of Change”
“Total Mass Retain”
“I Get Up I Get Down”
“Seasons Of Man”
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” *
 

Disc 12: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
 

Blu-ray

2026 Dolby Atmos Mix

2026 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA 

2026 Stereo Remix

2026 Stereo Remaster

2026 Instrumental Mix

 

LP 1: Original Album Remastered

Side One

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”
 

Side Two

“The Remembering (High The Memory)”
 

LP 2: Original Album Remastered

Side One

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”
 

Side Two

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
 

* Previously Unreleased 

bereits erhältlich:

