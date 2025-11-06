News

"Yes: Tales From Topographic Oceans - Super Deluxe Edition" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc + CD & Vinyl LP

Rhino veröffentlicht "Yes: Fly From Here - Return Trip" als "Limited Super Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Boxset besteht aus 12 CDs, 2 LPs und einer Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix von Steven Wilson. Das Original-Album wurde von Bernie Grundman für CD und Schallplatte remastert. Auf den CDs sind außerdem zahlreiche zusätzliche Raritäten, Live-Aufnahmen sowie neu angefertigte Stereo-Remixe und Instrumental-Versionen von Steven Wilson zu finden. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.02.2026 geplant.

Tracklisting:

CD Track Listing

Disc 1: Original Album Remastered

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”

“The Remembering (High The Memory)”



Disc 2: Original Album Remastered

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”



Disc 3: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”

“The Remembering (High The Memory)”



Disc 4: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”



Disc 5: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”

“The Remembering (High The Memory)”



Disc 6: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”



Disc 7: Rarities

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Single Edit

“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – Single Edit

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – Single Edit

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – Single Edit 1

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – Single Edit 2

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Version 1

“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – In Progress

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – In Progress



Disc 8: Rarities

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – In Progress *

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – In Progress 2 *

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – In Progress 2 *



Disc 9: Rarities

“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – In Progress 2 *

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – In Progress *

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Version 2



Disc 10: Live 1973

Live at Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England (11/28/73)

“The Remembering (High The Memory)” *

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *

Live at Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales (12/1/73)

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” *



Disc 11: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)

“And You And I” *

“Cord Of Life”

“Eclipse”

“The Preacher The Teacher”

“Apocalypse”

“Close To The Edge” *

“The Solid Time Of Change”

“Total Mass Retain”

“I Get Up I Get Down”

“Seasons Of Man”

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” *



Disc 12: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”



Blu-ray

2026 Dolby Atmos Mix

2026 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA

2026 Stereo Remix

2026 Stereo Remaster

2026 Instrumental Mix

LP 1: Original Album Remastered

Side One

“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”



Side Two

“The Remembering (High The Memory)”



LP 2: Original Album Remastered

Side One

“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”



Side Two

“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”



* Previously Unreleased

bereits erhältlich:

