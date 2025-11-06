"Yes: Tales From Topographic Oceans - Super Deluxe Edition" erscheint mit Dolby Atmos-Mix auf Blu-ray Disc + CD & Vinyl LP
Rhino veröffentlicht "Yes: Fly From Here - Return Trip" als "Limited Super Deluxe Edition" auf Blu-ray Disc, CD & LP. Das Boxset besteht aus 12 CDs, 2 LPs und einer Blu-ray Disc mit einem neuen Dolby Atmos-Mix von Steven Wilson. Das Original-Album wurde von Bernie Grundman für CD und Schallplatte remastert. Auf den CDs sind außerdem zahlreiche zusätzliche Raritäten, Live-Aufnahmen sowie neu angefertigte Stereo-Remixe und Instrumental-Versionen von Steven Wilson zu finden. Der Verkaufsstart ist für den 06.02.2026 geplant.
Tracklisting:
CD Track Listing
Disc 1: Original Album Remastered
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”
“The Remembering (High The Memory)”
Disc 2: Original Album Remastered
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
Disc 3: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”
“The Remembering (High The Memory)”
Disc 4: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
Disc 5: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”
“The Remembering (High The Memory)”
Disc 6: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
Disc 7: Rarities
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Single Edit
“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – Single Edit
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – Single Edit
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – Single Edit 1
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – Single Edit 2
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Version 1
“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – In Progress
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – In Progress
Disc 8: Rarities
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – In Progress *
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – In Progress 2 *
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – In Progress 2 *
Disc 9: Rarities
“The Remembering (High The Memory)” – In Progress 2 *
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – In Progress *
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Version 2
Disc 10: Live 1973
Live at Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England (11/28/73)
“The Remembering (High The Memory)” *
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *
Live at Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales (12/1/73)
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” *
Disc 11: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)
“And You And I” *
“Cord Of Life”
“Eclipse”
“The Preacher The Teacher”
“Apocalypse”
“Close To The Edge” *
“The Solid Time Of Change”
“Total Mass Retain”
“I Get Up I Get Down”
“Seasons Of Man”
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” *
Disc 12: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
Blu-ray
2026 Dolby Atmos Mix
2026 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA
2026 Stereo Remix
2026 Stereo Remaster
2026 Instrumental Mix
LP 1: Original Album Remastered
Side One
“The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”
Side Two
“The Remembering (High The Memory)”
LP 2: Original Album Remastered
Side One
“The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”
Side Two
“Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”
* Previously Unreleased
