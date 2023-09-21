"Prey" aus der "Predator"-Reihe jetzt als 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray vorbestellbar
Disney veröffentlicht "Prey" auch in Deutschland auf Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc. Laut jpc.de soll das "Predator"-Prequel am 08.12.2023 auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc sowie als Ultra HD Blu-ray-Steelbook veröffentlicht werden.
Der von den 20th Century Studios produzierte Science Fiction-Thriller von Dan Trachtenberg (10 Cloverfield Lane) war nicht im Kino zu sehen, sondern wurde im August 2022 exklusiv bei Disney+ veröffentlicht.
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray wird voraussichtlich mit einem englischen Dolby Atmos-Mix und deutschem Dolby Digital Plus-Ton ausgestattet sein und als Bonus-Material unter anderem einen Audio-Kommentar, Deleted Scenes sowie ein Making of bieten.
