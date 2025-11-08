News
Die Ultra HD Blu-ray & Blu-ray Disc-Neuheiten der Woche
09.11.2025 (Karsten Serck)
In den nächsten Tagen werden u.a. die folgenden Neuheiten auf Ultra HD Blu-ray und Blu-ray Disc veröffentlicht:
Neuheiten bei Amazon.de
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Die nackte Kanone (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee II [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee [Blu-ray]
- Crocodile Dundee II [Blu-ray]
- Cabal - Die Brut der Nacht - 35th Anniversary Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Maniac Cop 1 & 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Maniac Cop 1 & 2 [Blu-ray]
- Maniac Cop [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Together - Unzertrennlich [Blu-ray]
- More American Graffiti [Blu-ray]
- Vera Cruz [Blu-ray]
- Die Schwarzwaldklinik - 40 Jahre Jubiläumsedition [Blu-ray]
Musik:
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/CD]
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Super Deluxe [Blu-ray/LP]
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [CD]
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue - Deluxe [LP]
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [CD]
- The Rolling Stones: Black And Blue [LP]
- Andrea Bocelli: The Celebration 30th Anniversary [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Andrea Bocelli: The Celebration 30th Anniversary [Blu-ray]
- Andrea Bocelli: The Celebration 30th Anniversary - Limited Deluxe [Blu-ray/DVD]
- Jeff Wayne: The War Of The Worlds [Blu-ray/CD]
alle Bluray Disc & 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray-Neuheiten der Woche im Überblick
weitere Highlights der kommenden Wochen & Monate:
- Nobody 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Nobody 2 [Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Das Kanu des Manitu [Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Long Walk - Todesmarsch [Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 1 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Kill Bill Volume 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Jackie Brown - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Black Phone 2 [Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Predator 5-Movie-Collection [Blu-ray]
- Bugonia - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Bugonia [Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Astronaut [Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Ich weiss, was Du letzten Sommer getan hast (2025) [Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Caught Stealing [Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- One Battle After Another [Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Conjuring 4: Das letzte Kapitel [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Smashing Machine [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Steelbook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- The Toxic Avenger (2025) - Mediabook [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook A [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man - Mediabook B [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Hellboy: The Crooked Man [Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [4K Ultra HD Blu-ray]
- Stolen Girl [Blu-ray]
